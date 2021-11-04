Game: Kell (5-4, 4-3) at Lassiter (4-5, 4-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Kell 58, Lassiter 0
All-time series: Kell leads 8-7
Prediction: Kell 27, Lassiter 20
The fourth and final state playoff spot in Region 6AAAAAA is up for grabs when Lassiter hosts Kell in the final game of the regular season at Frank Fillmann Stadium.
With the Longhorns and Trojans tied for fourth at 4-3 in the region with one game to go, the situation is simple — the winner moves on to the postseason and the loser’s season comes to an end.
Kell has some momentum on its side, winning four of its last five games — including a 25-17 win over Sprayberry last Friday.
“This is a big game,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “It’s obviously a rivalry and so you have a big rivalry that adds some tension to it because of the implications of who wins and who loses and that makes it even more tense and more competitive. It’s going to be a fun Friday night. It’s going to be a good atmosphere and that’s what high school football is all about. It won’t change our approach to things. We preach to our kids that this game is the biggest game of the week every week, because if you lose focus of that, you start to take someone lightly and you don’t perform like you should. But, obviously, we’re aware of what this game means to our community and to the high school playoffs this year.”
Lassiter will try to regain its momentum as it tries to bounce back from a 49-17 loss to Allatoona last week after winning three of its previous four games.
“Obviously, it’s an extremely important game,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said. “One thing we’ve been telling our kids is that since we took over three years ago, these are the type of games that we want to play in. When you talk about having something on the line this late in the season, it’s a privilege to be in this situation. Pressure is a privilege. That’s kind of what we’re telling our kids this week. It’s a privilege to be in week 10 and know that you are still fighting for something. We’re looking forward to the opportunity.”
