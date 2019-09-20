MARIETTA — Corbin LaFrance threw for 268 yards and five touchdowns as Kell cruised past East Paulding, 45-0 on Friday.
“It was nice to have a game where I could breathe a little bit” said Kell coach Brett Sloan, whose team was coming off of a close loss to defending region champion Rome last week. “I thought we got a good push up front at the line of scrimmage and a great job in pass protection. I’m not sure how much Corbin got touched at all tonight.”
Kell led 10-0 after the first quarter on a 26-yard pass from LaFrance to Jamal Hill, followed by a 29-yard field goal from Colby Kerns. The Longhorns blew the game open in the second quarter as LaFrance connected on passing touchdowns of 58, 6, and 5 yards to take a 31-0 lead into the intermission.
Kell was led in receiving by Jaylon Brown, who caught four passes for 85 yards and two scores, while David Mbadinga led the Longhorns in rushing with 60 yards on 12 carries.
Jamal Hill caught three passes for 73 yards, Cameron Ball added four receptions for 44 yards and B.J. Abson had 39 yards rushing on nine carries.
“It’s never as good or as bad as it seems,” Sloan said. “That’s the mentality we like to take. There are certainly things we can still work on, and we have to clean up some penalty issues among that.”
LaFrance quickly put Kell further ahead early in the third quarter, extending the lead to 38-0 on a 39-yard touchdown pass to Hill. On East Paulding’s first play on the ensuing possession, the defense got in on the scoring when DeAndre Creary intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards for the final score of the night.
Kell will now have a week off before they host Paulding County on Oct. 4.
