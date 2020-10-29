Game: Kell (3-2, 3-0) at Kennesaw Mountain (2-4, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Kell 30, Kennesaw Mountain 17
The coaching staffs at Kell and Kennesaw Mountain are getting used to how 2020 works.
The two Region 6AAAAAA will face off Friday at Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium as an unexpected makeup game.
Kell was supposed to play Wheeler this week and Pope and Kennesaw Mountain were supposed to face off, but both games were canceled after Pope suspended football activities after a member of the program tested positive for the coronavirus.
Wheeler also canceled its game. While it hasn’t been announced it was because of the virus, the Wildcats played Pope last week.
“I think we are fortunate that get to continue and play,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “We started the week preparing for Pope and then made the changes to prepare for Kell. Every day, we are trying to develop competitors, so we are excited we get an opportunity to compete.”
Kell and Kennesaw Mountain were originally scheduled to play October 9, but that game was also canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We really kind have jumped back in,” Longhorns coach Brett Sloan said. “Obviously, we (were) well into practice for the week. It will be limited from a game-plan situation. We really want to just try to focus on Kell and continue to get better at what we do.”
The virus also prevented Kell from playing Hillgrove in a non-region game at the beginning of the season. They ended up picking up a game against Blessed Trinity on its bye week September 25.
The Longhorns began region play with wins over Pope, South Cobb and Osborne, which puts them a half game behind Allatoona and Sprayberry at the top of the 6AAAAAA standings.
Kennesaw Mountain is on a two-game win streak with victories over Lassiter and South Cobb. At fifth place in the standings, the Mustangs have a chance at qualifying for the Class AAAAAA state playoffs for the first time in its 20-year history.
Carmean said they ran the ball well and played solid defense in their 30-22 win over South Cobb a week ago and hopes that can carry over to Kell.
Mustangs’ running back T.J. Jenkins comes into the game fourth in the county in rushing with 536 yards and five touchdowns.
Sloan said the Longhorns have made strides defensively as the season progressed. They also have established more depth than they have had in recent years. Kell comes into the game allowing 25 points a game, which includes a 54-point outburst by Blessed Trinity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.