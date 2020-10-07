The first football game between Kell and Kennesaw Mountain will have to wait.
The game, scheduled for Friday at Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium, was canceled. It was not immediately clear if the reasoning for the cancellation was related to the coronavirus.
The announcement was made Wednesday morning in a post on the Kennesaw Mountain athletic website by athletic director Philip Matthews.
"We will not have a varsity football game this week against Kell," Matthews said. "We are seeking a replacement game on November 13th to have a full ten game schedule."
The game was supposed to be the beginning of a new country rivalry now that Kell and Kennesaw Mountain are playing in the same Region 6AAAAAAA. The programs had never scheduled one another since Kennesaw Mountain opened in 2000 and Kell three years later.
It was the 13th game in Cobb County that had been canceled this season, and the second this week. Harrison's game against Alpharetta was canceled due to coronavirus protocols within the Hoyas' program.
Only once this season -- Sept. 18 -- has a full slate of games been played without a cancellation.
The cancellation was the first for Kennesaw Mountain, but the second for Kell. The Longhorns were scheduled to play Hillgrove in Week 2, but that game was lost when a member of the Hawks' program tested positive for COVID-19. Kell went on to schedule Blessed Trinity in a replacement game.
The Longhorns, without another bye week for the rest of the season, will not have a chance to schedule a replacement game this time.
Kennesaw Mountain is scheduled to return to the field next week at Lassiter, while Kell will host South Cobb.
