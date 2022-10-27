Game: North Springs (4-4, 1-3) at Kell (7-1, 3-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Kell 35, North Springs 6 (Oct. 2, 2015)
All-time series: Kell leads 4-0
Prediction: Kell 42, North Springs 10
Kell will try to secure second place in Region 6AAAAA as it hosts North Springs at Cobb EMC/Corky Kell Stadium on Friday.
A win would give Kell (7-1, 3-1) the No. 2 seed and a first-round home game in the Class AAAAA state playoffs. The Longhorns are a game ahead of Greater Atlanta Christian, Centennial and Chattahoochee in the region standings.
Cambridge (7-2, 5-0), which beat Kell 42-24 on Oct. 14, has already clinched the region title and the No. 1 seed in the AAAAA playoffs.
“Obviously, we want to play at home in the playoffs and get some momentum for the playoffs,” Kell coach Bobby May said, “so it’s as big a game as any.”
Next up for Kell is North Springs (4-4, 1-3), which started the season 3-1 in non-region play before losing three of its next four in region action.
“They have some good athletes and some good speed and they present some challenges that way,” May said, “but, mostly for us, it’s about what we do, and we’re trying to make sure we execute in the way we know how. We have about 20 kids with the flu this week, so that presents its own challenge. But they’re tough kids, and their kids play hard over there (at North Springs), so we’re ready for a challenge.”
As Kell looks ahead to its final two games of the regular season, including next week’s season finale at home against Chattahoochee, May said he and his team will continue to strive for improvement and not dwell on the success they have had this season.
“We have to continue to work hard in practice to get better,” May said. “We’ve had a good season so far, obviously, but going into the playoffs, we’re not trying to look back. We’re trying to move forward and continue to get better every week and play to the best of our ability.”
Quarterback Bryce Clavon and wide receiver Peyton Zachary lead Kell’s high-powered offense that has averaged 36 points a game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.