The Kell football program hosted KELL Week, a lifestyle camp for the players to teach them basic lessons sometimes missed as they grow from kids to young adults.
The camp -- KELL is an acronym for "Kreating and Empowering Lifelong Leaders" -- ran Tuesday through Thursday morning on campus, including an overnight stay Wednesday night.
“We’re trying to, within our program, take a holistic approach to the young men,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “We’re trying to grow them in all aspects of their life, and I thought (the camp) was a really good balance.
“It challenged them mentally, and that’s kind of what we wanted to do.”
During the camp, there were three football practices along with various speakers coming to talk to the players about important life skills.
“We had some great speakers, and I feel like there was something for everybody,” Sloan said. “If you couldn’t take something away from that experience, then you weren’t trying to.”
Among the speakers were entrepreneur Emmanuel Glaze, who spoke about giving back to the community, and Nick Kavadellas, the president and CEO of Orasi Software, who spoke to the players about the interview process and how they could make themselves hireable to a prospective employer.
The camp also included a speaker from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department, talking to players on proper interaction with law authorities.
“I would say the thing they had the most questions about was definitely the police interaction. They asked a lot of questions, and they were encouraged to do so,” Sloan said. “They also asked a lot of questions about the interview process. Those two things really stood out.”
The camp was also expected to focus on basic things like how to tie a necktie, dining etiquette and other life skills.
The past week was the first time the program held KELL Week, but Sloan said he is looking forward to making it an annual thing after a successful turnout.
“We felt like it was a good thing for our young men and for our community,” Sloan said. “There were a lot of the people in the community who were excited about it (and) happy to see it. I know it’s got a lot of likes on social media, and I’ve gotten a lot of text messages about it, things like that. It’s something we feel we need to continue to do.”
