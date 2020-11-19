Game: Lassiter (2-7, 2-5) at Kell (5-3, 5-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Kell 27, Lassiter 0
All-time series: Series tied 7-7
Prediction: Kell 28, Lassiter 7
Guaranteed the No. 2 seed, Kell will try to build momentum for the playoffs when it hosts region rival Lassiter at Cobb EMC/Corky Kell Stadium on Friday in the regular season finale.
The Longhorns locked up their 13th straight postseason bid following a victory over Sprayberry last week.
“We’re fired up about making the playoffs,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “It was a big win, a rivalry win, over Sprayberry. We were very fortunate to win. We made one more play than they did and that was enough. Sprayberry’s a good team, and to beat a good team, making one or two more plays than them is what you have to do.
“Now, we have to turn the page. We give ourselves 24 hours and then it’s on to the next challenge. The big game this week is Lassiter. This week is our biggest game of the year, and that’s how we look at every week. It’s what we preach. It’s great to be in the playoffs, and a lot of people want to be in our place. But, our focus is on Lassiter, and we’ll have to be ready for them.”
Lassiter fell to region leader and undefeated Allatoona last week. The Trojans come into the contest averaging 19.1 points per game while giving up 29.3 to their opponents.
“Lassiter is a well-coached team,” Sloan said. “They play with great effort. That’s something that jumps right off the first clip you see of them. Offensively, if you’re not ready and not on your keys, they can make you pay.
“Defensively, they love to attack and cause problems. They send a lot of people at you and they bring a lot of pressure. They play man and force you into making mistakes. They’re going to cause a lot of problems for us.”
Lassiter coach Sean Thorn feels the same way about Kell. The Longhorns are averaging 35.1 points per game while allowing 26.6 per contest. The Longhorns have won their last two regular season finales.
“You have to be concerned about everything when you’re going up against Kell,” Thorn said. “They have playmakers all over the place. Their quarterback does a good job in their scheme with their (run-pass option), so we’ll have to be sound in what we do and execute to the best of our ability.”
