MARIETTA — Several explosive plays from TJ Felix and a fourth-down stop with 15 seconds to play helped Kell keep its playoff hopes alive with a 25-17 victory Friday at Sprayberry.
Felix rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. He scored the Longhorns’ first touchdown of the game and what was ultimately the game-winning touchdown.
“I am really proud of TJ. He has come so far,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “He is the reason that you don’t give up on a kid. He is a leader for us. He kept his composure and kept playing after struggling a little bit early on in the season. He kept plugging away, and he is dangerous when he gets into the open field.”
With Kell (5-4, 4-3 Region 6AAAAAA) trailing 17-0 halfway through the second quarter, Felix busted loose for an 82-yard touchdown to cut Sprayberry’s lead to 17-6 with 6:01 left in the second quarter. Davion Hampton then tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tracy Conner on the Longhorns’ next possession, and Kell trailed 17-12 at the half.
Felix rushed 23 yards for a first down on the last play of the third quarter and scored on a 29-yard touchdown run two plays later to give Kell an 18-17 lead with 11:06 to play in the game.
Hampton pushed the lead to 25-17 on a 41-yard rushing touchdown with 5:51 left to play, and Ryan Bennett intercepted Sprayberry’s Kemari Nix with 3:04 on the clock. However, Kell decided to punt on fourth-and-1, and the snap sailed over the punter’s head.
Sprayberry (2-6, 2-5) took over at the Kell 29-yard line and pushed the ball to the Longhorns’ 9-yard line before failing to convert on fourth-and-4 with 15 seconds left.
“We just couldn’t finish it,” Sloan said. “I feel like we always struggle with one-third of the game somewhere, but we won and they played with great effort.”
Hampton chipped in with 97 yards on the ground and 81 yards through the air, but neither quarterback could find the consistent connection passing the ball in the wet conditions. The teams combined to go 8-of-29 passing.
Sprayberry started off fast, recovering the opening kickoff of the game and converting it into a 3-0 lead on a 43-yard field goal from Caleb Prickett with 10:23 to play in the first quarter.
Nix later found Isaiah Abbey for a 47-yard touchdown on a screen pass with 9:24 left in the second quarter, and Nix added a 6-yard rushing touchdown with 7:02 to play in the first half for the 17-0 lead.
Sprayberry could not put any more points on the board.
“We started a little slow, but we picked it up and were able to finish the game,” Sloan said. “We have to learn to get out of our own way. We didn’t field the opening kickoff, and I don’t know how many times they started at the 50 because we didn’t cover kicks. We have played well on special teams most of the year, but we did not do that tonight. We need to just put it all together.”
Abbey led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 98 yards on 18 carries, but he did not play after going down hard on a run late in the third quarter.
The win kept Kell in the hunt for the playoffs as it makes the short trip to Lassiter next week. With both teams sporting equal 4-3 region records, the winner will clinch a playoff spot as the No. 4 seed.
“It was a big win,” Sloan said. “Obviously, I am really, really proud of how we played as far as our effort.”
