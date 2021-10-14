Game: Kell (3-3, 2-2) at Wheeler (1-6, 1-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Kell 41, Wheeler 0 (Oct. 23, 2019)
All-time series: Series tied 3-3
Prediction: Kell 27, Wheeler 17
Kell aims for its third victory in a row, while Wheeler seeks its second win of the season as the Region 6AAAAAA rivals meet at Corky Kell Stadium.
It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2019. Last year’s matchup was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Longhorns are beginning to build up some momentum going to the final weeks of the season with a two-game winning streak — beating Osborne 26-0 last week, as well as South Cobb 40-13 — after losing three of their first four games.
As a result, Kell is back in the thick of the race for a state playoff berth from 6AAAAAA. The Longhorns are tied with Sprayberry for fifth place at 2-2 — only a half game behind fourth-place Lassiter.
“We’re improving in a lot of areas of the game,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “We obviously got off to a little bit of a slow start, but we’re playing really well on defense right now and we continue to get better on special teams each week. We’re getting closer on offense, but we just can’t finish drives right now and score points. We’re moving the ball better and more consistently, but we’re not punching it in and we’ve got to work on that,”
Kell got a strong performance in its win over Osborne from quarterback Davion Hampton, who rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns, while completing 7 of 12 passes for 87 yards.
While Kell appears to be on the upswing, Wheeler is still trying to find its footing.
The Wildcats will try to bounce back from a 35-7 loss to Pope last week after beating Osborne 10-0 for their first win of the season two weeks ago.
“We’ve got to recognize where we’re at, that we’re not at a place we want to be,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “But we do recognize that we have a very young team this year and we knew this going into the season. That’s not an excuse or anything. The kids have been very upbeat and they continue to get better each and every day in practice. We haven’t seen the results on the scoreboard yet, but we know we have to do the little things first in order to be successful.”
Sophomore quarterback Marcus Romain leads the way on offense for the Wildcats. Since taking over as the starter, Romain has thrown for 463 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
