Kell is set to make the trip to Calhoun for its second round game of the Class AAAAA state playoffs.
The question is which Calhoun team is going be there when the Longhorns arrive?
It's been an up and down season for the Yellow Jackets. They've won eight games, which is a success for many programs, but if Kell wins, it will be the fewest wins for Calhoun since 2000. So far this season it has been in nine games that were decided by two scores or less.
The Yellow Jackets have been up, beating No. 3 Cartersville in triple overtime, and then down, losing to Hiram which finished the year with a .500 record.
Dispite whatever struggles Calhoun has had, it has a streak of winning a postseason game of more than two decades, claiming three state championships during that stretch.
“They've been in the second round for 22 years so they are used to playing in big games,” Kell coach Bobby May said. “We just have to continue to play disciplined.”
In order to advance to the elite eight next week, May said the Longhorns will have to run the ball well, control the clock, force turnovers and be efficient in the passing game. They checked all those boxes in their 38-22 victory over Lithia Springs in the opening round.
Kell totaled 290 yards on the ground with Elijah Washington leading the way with 143 on 18 touches. Quarterback Bryce Clavon only attempted 15 passes but completed 12 of them. His 29-yard pass to Peyton Zachary with 4:19 left to play capped the scoring.
With roughly 4 minutes to play in the game, Kell's defense forced a turnover, and the Longhorns ran out the remainder of the clock to seal the victory.
Kell will have to be effective converting short third and fourth down opportunities, and have the defense get off the field when it has the chance on third and fourth downs.
“We have to eliminate turnovers and penalties,” May said, “and play four quarters of football.”
