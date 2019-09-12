Game: Kell (2-0) at Rome (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last Year: Rome 35, Kell 6
All-time series: Rome leads 2-1
Prediction: Rome 28, Kell 27
Kell will put its perfect 2-0 start on the line when it goes on the road to take on Rome at Barron Stadium.
The game will be a battle of top-10 teams in Class AAAAA. Rome ranks No. 7, while Kell enters at No. 10.
The Longhorns won against Mays at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the Corky Kell Classic to open their season and followed that with a 27-0 shutout of Lassiter last week. Now, they’ll face their toughest test against a team that went 13-1 last year and saw its season end two wins away from a state championship.
“They’re always tough,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “The first things that jump out at you are how well-coached they are and how disciplined their kids are, how hard they play and how big and strong they are. There’s just a bunch of things that they do really well. They’re just a really good football team.”
The Wolves started this year with a 48-14 loss to Marietta, also as part of the Corky Kell Classic. They rebounded by beating North Clayton 63-6 last week.
In that game, Rome scored five rushing touchdowns in the first half. The majority of the Wolves’ offensive success came right up the middle, running between the tackles.
“They hang their hat on being able to run the football, I think everybody knows that,” Sloan said. “But they’re really good at about everything. They’re really good in the screen game, they throw the ball well. They’ve got a new starting quarterback and you can tell how well coached he is because it doesn’t look like it’s his first time out there.”
Last week in its shutout of Lassiter, Sloan loved the energy he saw from his team on the defensive side of the ball. It was the little things that he wants to see his team improve on moving forward.
“We’re going to have to continue to play with the same type of effort and energy,” Sloan said. “We have to clean the execution up if we want to have a chance to beat a team of this quality. Those are the things that we continue to talk about.”
Sloan is preparing his team for a physically demanding battle. He knows going into a hostile environment like Barron Stadium is never easy, especially when the home team is as relentless as the Wolves.
“Toughness is going to be a huge part of it because they’re going to keep playing and they’re going to play hard. They’re going to challenge us from a physicality standpoint, we’ve got to be able to stand up to that and answer that call.”
