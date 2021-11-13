BUFORD -- At halftime, Kell found itself right back in the game against defending state champion Buford, after trailing by three touchdowns early.
The Longhorns had made a quick statement by scoring touchdowns on back-to-back possessions.
The second half was a different story.
Buford scored 17 unanswered points and held Kell's offense to minus-11 yards, en route to a 38-14 victory Saturday in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament at Tom Riden Stadium.
Kell (6-5) had 176 yards in the first half, with 114 coming on touchdowns.
Trailing 21-0 early in the second quarter, Davion Hampton found a wide-open Ryan Barrett for a 49-yard touchdown pass to give his team much-needed energy, and Barrett rushed up the middle for a 65-yarder with 6:56 to play in the half.
Barrett went on the finish the game with 111 yards on 10 carries, and he had two catches for 51 yards.
“We threw some triple option and some things out on them that I don't think (Buford was) prepared for,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “That slowed them down for a little while and gave them some fits.”
During its second-quarter offensive surge, Kell's defense limited Buford (10-1) to one first down, which was a sign that the second half would be up for grabs between the teams.
But it was the Wolves who took charge immediately after returning to the field.
The first drive of the third quarter chewed up 6 minutes and ended with a 13-yard touchdown run by Victor Venn, who finished the game with 88 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns.
Buford's next drive ended with Venn scoring from 17 yards out with 2:57 left in the third.
While the Wolves were scoring touchdowns in the second half, Kell's first drive started from its own 8-yard line, and its second from its own 9. The Longhorns went three-and-out both times, giving the Wolves short fields to work with.
Buford capped the scoring early in the fourth with a 37-yard field goal by Alejandro Mata.
“In the second half, we kept starting possessions inside our own 10-yard line,” Sloan said. “We had some penalties and stuff that put us inside the 10-yard line. We were playing hard, but you can't make mistakes against them because you're not going to drive 95 yards consistently on them.”
Buford got off to a fast start to the game, scoring on four plays during its opening drive when C.J. Clinkscales punched it in from 3 yards out. The Wolves took took a 14-0 lead later in the quarter when Venn scored from 3 yards out.
A 1-yard run by Christian Butler gave Buford a three-touchdown lead early in the second quarter, forcing Kell to start playing with urgency.
Clinkscales led Buford, which advanced to host Lovejoy in the second round, with 106 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.