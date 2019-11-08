Game: Kell (7-2, 5-2) at Woodland (1-8, 0-7)
Last year: Kell 41, Woodland 18
All-time series: Kell leads 3-0
Prediction: Kell 38, Woodland 7
Kell has already locked itself into third place in Region 7AAAAA and secured a playoff spot regardless of the outcome of their final game against Woodland.
Although the Longhorns have nothing to gain in terms of seeding with a win, coach Brett Sloan won’t take his foot off the gas pedal with the playoffs looming.
“It will be all hands on deck,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “If they’re healthy, we’ll play them. If there is somebody who isn’t healthy, we’ll look at that on a case-by-case basis.”
The Longhorns are coming off a dominant performance in a win over Hiram last Friday. After falling behind early after a 73-yard touchdown pass, Kell rattled off 27 straight points to win by 20.
The most impressive stats came from the defensive side of the ball. Kell allowed only 138 total yards to the Hornets, eight rushing and 130 passing. More than half of the total yardage came on the touchdown pass alone.
Miykayah Vinson came down with three interceptions and Avery Baron forced another turnover with a sack fumble recovered by Bill McCritty.
“That’s pretty good,” Sloan said. “I think people need to take notice of how well (our defense is) playing because they’re playing really good football. We’re very physical in the box, extremely quick and athletic, and we’ve got a bunch of guys that can defeat blocks.”
Woodland will present a different challenge for the Longhorns defense out of the Wing-T. Kell has faced opponents with similar schemes this season, but that doesn’t make the switch from defending more common offenses an easy one.
A strong day from Corbin LaFrance could keep him in second place in the county in passing yards heading into the playoffs. He currently sits at 1,790, 14 yards ahead of Hillgrove’s Matthew McCravy and behind county leader Harrison Bailey’s 2,614.
David Mbadinga has a chance to end the regular season in the top three in rushing in the county. McCritty will look to add to his 13.5 sacks on the season and extend his half sack lead over Marietta’s B.J. Ojulari for the county lead.
