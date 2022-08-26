Junior, Bryce Clavon (1) handing off to Freshman, Tyriq Green (24) during Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on August 26, 2022 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Junior, Bryce Clavon (1) handing off to Freshman, Tyriq Green (24) during Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on August 26, 2022 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on August 26, 2022 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on August 26, 2022 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Senior, Tyler McGuire (14) during Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on August 26, 2022 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on August 26, 2022 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Kell Head Coach, Bobby May during Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on August 26, 2022 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on August 26, 2022 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Senior, Jayden Ponder (1) during Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on August 26, 2022 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Allatoona Head Coach, Gary Varner during Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on August 26, 2022 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Junior, Bryce Clavon (1) during Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on August 26, 2022 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Freshman, Peyton Zachary (19) in for six during Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on August 26, 2022 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
MARIETTA — Kell is on its first winning streak of the Bobby May era.
The Longhorns jumped in front early while holding Allatoona to just 113 yards of offense and taking advantage of four Buccaneer turnovers to win 21-9 on Friday in their home opener at Cobb EMC/Corky Kell Stadium.
It allowed Kell (2-0) to continue the momentum it gained from beating Cherokee Bluff to begin the season in last week’s Corky Kell Classic.
“This is a really good win for us, and we’re excited about how we played,” said May, who is in his first season with the Longhorns. “We have a lot to clean up, but our kids played hard and never quit.”
Allatoona (0-2) threw two interceptions in the second quarter — the second coming on an attempted touchdown pass — and changed quarterbacks. However, what hurt the Buccaneers the most was a bad snap midway through the second quarter, which Kell’s Nelson Woghiren scooped up and returned 59 yards for a touchdown.
Woghiren’s touchdown gave the Longhorns a 14-0 lead after they got on the board earlier in the second when Bryce Clavon connected with Peyton Zachary for a 14-yard touchdown.
Clavon went on to complete 11 of 15 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 47 yards and a score on 14 carries.
The Longhorns pulled away from Allatoona early in the third quarter when a 54-yard pass from Clavon to TJ Murray helped set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Clavon.
Murray went on to finish with three catches for 73 yards.
Meanwhile, Kell’s defense kept Allatoona in check for most of the second half, after it took a 14-3 halftime lead. Allatoona’s opening drive of the third quarter resulted with an Elijah Washington interception, and the Longhorns also forced the Buccaneers to punt twice.
Allatoona’s lone touchdown of the game came midway through the fourth when it recovered a high snap from Kell at the Longhorns’ 1-yard line. Quarterback Saadiq Teel punched it in on the next play to cut the Kell lead to 12 points.
The Buccaneers’ only points of the first half came on a 47-yard field goal by Grey Kelley.
“We just got beat, pretty much,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “We shot ourselves in the foot in the first half and couldn’t come back. We’re just going to get back to the drawing board, watch film and, hopefully, get a little better.”
