Game: Kell (8-2) at Columbia (5-5), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Kell 30, Columbia 14
After an 8-2 regular season, Kell will still have to travel for its first playoff game after finishing the year in third place in Region 7AAAAA.
For the first time in the school’s history, the Longhorns will take on Columbia, which has excelled on its home field. The Eagles have a 4-1 record at home this year and just a 1-5 record on the road.
“We’ve got to be dialed in,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “We have to make sure we block all the distractions out. We know we’re going to have to deal with a hostile environment and we can’t allow them to let that momentum and that advantage grow.”
That doesn’t even take into account the team Kell has to overcome between the lines tonight.
“They’re extremely, extremely athletic,” Sloan said. “They’ve got a really good defensive line and we’ve got to make sure we battle all night and make sure that we get after them up front.”
The best way for Kell to attack that strong defensive line is the running game, which is a solid option for the Longhorns thanks to star freshman running back David Mbadinga. Mbadinga started his high school career with a 109 yard rushing game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the Corky Kell Classic and has only improved since.
“A lot of it early on was just based on natural ability,” Sloan said. “He’s learning some things as far as making some cuts and how to read his keys and making sure he’s doing some of those things. It’s been fun to watch him grow in that aspect because sometimes that turns a four yard gain into an eight or 12 yard gain.”
Mbadinga is third in Cobb County in rushing with 1,112 yards, and Kell will need him to continue to produce on the ground as they move into the playoffs.
“He’s just a special young man,” Sloan said. “He’s not entitled, he practices extremely hard, he’s not arrogant, he stays hungry, and that is what’s fun about him. You get a lot of guys that are physically able to do it but his ability to mentally handle things, to have the composure and confidence to handle those things is what has surprised me the most.”
Defensively, Sloan said an emphasis has been placed on the importance of tackling this week because of the playmakers Columbia is able to get out in space with the ball.
“We’re going to have to make sure that we’re fundamentally sound at tackling,” Sloan said. “That’s going to be a huge deal because they have guys who, in space, can really make things happen. Tackling and running to the football has been a big emphasis. We can’t allow them to turn four yard gains into 80 yard gains.”
