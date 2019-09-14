ROME — Kell marched into Barron Stadium and had three-time Region 7AAAAA champion Rome up against the wall Friday night with two chances to put them away.
But a failed two-point conversion, and a missed field goal — all in the final 30 seconds of the game — kept the Cobb County team from pulling out an upset as the Longhorns lost 21-20 in a battle between two top-10 teams.
“I told our guys that this is what football is about. This is why we do it,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “One day they’re going to be a dad and a father and they’re going to lose a job and they’ve got to have resiliency and perseverance. That’s what this game teaches. It’s about being resilient and can we persevere and can we bounce back and play well again next week.”
The win was the third straight for No. 7 Rome in the region rivalry that has been a contest circled for both teams the last three seasons. It also gave Np. 10 Kell its first loss of the season.
“Tonight, every facet of the game that we teach was used,” Rome head coach John Reid said. “Hands team, onside kicks, dime defense, nickel defense, everything. So for an early game, I’m proud of our team. They’ve got a fantastic defense, and we just found a way to score enough points to be ahead.”
With both teams’ running games finding moderate success, the game played out as a battle in the air with Rome quarterback Caleb Ellard throwing for 183 yards and two touchdowns, while Kell’s Corbin LaFrance passed for 365 yards and two touchdowns.
Rome (2-1, 1-0 7AAAAA) took a 21-14 lead in the fourth quarter when Ellard found Jay Wise on a high arc down the field that covered 57 yards.
Kell (2-1, 0-1 7AAAAA) took over with no timeouts left and 1:56 to play and drove the ball 46 yards with LaFrance hitting Arthur Nwandu on a 10-yard scoring strike with 27 seconds remaining.
The Longhorns went for the two-point conversion and LaFrance threw the ball out of the back of the end zone on a pass to Jaylon Brown.
Rome wasn’t out of trouble yet as the ensuing onside kick by Colby Kerns bounced around midfield before being recovered by Kell’s Kenneth Williams at the Rome 46.
LaFrance led his team in a hurry-up offense to get into field goal range and made it to the Rome 22 with 3 seconds left. Kerns went out to attempt the 39-yarder, but the kick sailed just left of the uprights as time expired.
“Our kids really grinded it out. I’m so proud of them,” Reid said. “Especially early in the season to have to go through all those different parts of the game — thirds-and-long, fourth downs, onside kicks. I doubt if you’ll ever see our kids quit.”
Kell had an early 7-0 lead as LaFrance ended the opening drive with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Camron Ball. The Longhorns tied the game 14-14 early in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by freshman running back David Mbadinga, who finished with 72 yards on 22 carries.
“They’ll be fine. They’re tough kids and they’ll bounce back,” Sloan said. “I feel bad for them, and this is no shot at Rome, but I felt like my kids deserved to win the game, and we just made a few mistakes that kept us from doing that. But I tip my cap to Rome because they caused a lot of those mistakes.”
