MARIETTA -- In what quickly transformed from a defensive battle into an offensive explosion, Kell outlasted Sprayberry for a 40-35 victory on the road Friday.
Kell (4-0) led 14-7 at the half, but the teams traded scoring drives for most of the second half before the Longhorns sealed the game at their own 8-yard-line on the final play of the game.
“We don't want to be in that position, obviously, but we made a play and got out of here,” Kell coach Bobby May said. “It was a tough fight. We made a lot of mistakes, but we overcame them in the end. (Sprayberry is) a really tough football team. The Sprayberry kids fought like hell and made a lot of plays. I don't want to take anything away from them, but we didn't play very clean.”
With Kell trailing 35-34 with 2:08 left to play in the game, Bryce Clavon led the Longhorns on a 62-yard drive on four plays and capped the drive with what would be the game-winning 45-yard touchdown run to take a 40-35 lead with 1:21 to play.
“You can't coach that. He is a hell of a player,” May said. “I am glad he is on our team.”
Clavon led all rushers with 144 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. He also was 14-for-20 passing for 211 yards and two more touchdowns, and he had a hand in 355 of Kell's 449 total offensive yards.
However, in keeping with the furious back-and-forth pace of the second half, Sprayberry (1-3) did not go away.
Kemari Nix led the Yellow Jackets down to the Kell 1-yard line on the final drive of the game before a penalty backed Sprayberry to the 6-yard line, and the Longhorns took Nix down in the backfield on the final play of the game.
“I thought we played well. We competed really hard,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “(Kell has) some very dynamic athletes. We knew that, and they made one more play than we did.”
Sprayberry found something that was working in the second half, and Nix took advantage by going 6-for-9 passing for 119 yards and three touchdowns in the second half, and rushing 14 times for 81 yards.
“We found a little bit of success running the ball in the middle and just getting downhill on them,” Vavra said. “That was good for us. We were able to mix it up and get some plays. We also missed some plays early that could have been touchdowns. Our offense is progressing. It is all about peaking at the right time, and I think we are going in the right direction.
“Kemari is really coming into his own. He struggled throwing the ball last year. He struggled throwing the ball early in the season. Every single week, we have seen progress, and I am really proud of his progress. The kid is a warrior. He played safety for more than half the game and played quarterback. It is like old-school football when you have your best player playing safety and quarterback.”
Sprayberry's only points of the first half were on the first play from scrimmage when Nix intercepted Clavon's first pass attempt and took it 70 yards for a 7-0 lead with not even 30 seconds off the clock.
That was the Yellow Jackets' last lead until there was 7:50 left to play in the game.
Kell stretched the lead to 21-7 on its first drive of the second half. Sprayberry answered and cut the lead to 21-14 on the next play when Mark Manfred took the ensuing kickoff 86 yards for a kickoff return touchdown.
The Longhorns scored again to lead 28-14, and the Yellow Jackets cut the lead to 28-21 five plays later. Kell pushed the lead to 34-21, but Sprayberry scored the next two touchdowns in the game on an 18-yard pass from Nix to JJ King and a 29-yard pass to Darius Gailliard to take a 35-34 lead.
