One day in middle school was all it took for offensive linemen Jeremiah Morris and Jamari Steward to know they would have a special bond.
Now, as they play the first month of their senior football season, the pair is known all around Kell as the “Bash Brothers.”
Morris and Steward did not grow up living with brothers in the same household. Morris has a younger and older brother, though he does not live with them, and Steward resides in a house full of sisters.
“I never lived in the same household as a brother,” the 5-foot-11, 250-pound Morris said. “When Jamari started coming home with me, it actually felt like I was living with a brother. It felt like something I always wanted.”
Their similarities both on the football field and as friends forged the bond even stronger. Steward joked that their goofiness is what makes them a great pair.
“We pretty much do the same things,” the 6-1, 290-pound Steward said. “Off the football field, we play around a lot. Our bond on the football field is, like, different. We compete a lot. We make ourselves go harder.”
Morris and Steward compete with one another much like brothers would. They push each other competitively, making sure they both continue to improve on the field, and they always make sure to check in on one another. The pair works and plays like they are family.
Playing next to one another on the right side of the line, Morris and Steward know that their bond translates to how they cohabitate as part of the Kell offense. Steward said playing next to his best friend makes him want to compete even harder.
“Ever since our sophomore year, that is when we really started playing together. Our double-team is like no other,” Morris said. “I feel like that is because of our chemistry and our bond.”
Steward said coach Brett Sloan has plays where the linemen go as hard as they can off the ball. He and Morris thrive once the whistle initiates an all-out play.
The pair is together so much outside of football that their name comes from a place they often went to eat, something not uncommon for big linemen like Steward and Morris.
“Even our coaches call us the 'Bash Brothers,' and I guess that is because we used to go to Bash together a lot,” Morris said. “It’s this cafe where you can get unlimited wings and fries and stuff.”
Though Steward and Morris like to throw their weight around on the field, they spent time in the offseason working on their technique and execution. They both said they know their roles on the line is one of the most important parts of an effective Kell offense.
“Execute on the little things,” Morris said. “We have to take account of our own problems, our own responsibilities. It starts off with the step. If you take the wrong step, then the whole play is messed up.”
Steward and Morris hope they can be an example for the rest of their team. If they learned anything from each other, they know competition and cooperation are contagious.
“When one person goes harder, the rest of the team feeds off that,” Steward said. “This year, we need everyone to feed off each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.