MARIETTA — There are many words to describe what Kell’s defense did to Pope’s offense Friday night in the Longhorns’ 47-13 victory at the Pope Multi-Sport Complex, but suffocating would have to be the best one.
Kell (1-1, 1-0 Region 6AAAAAA) held Pope (0-2, 0-1) to 7 total offensive yards in the first half, 110 for the game and forced six turnovers.
“It was good to get off to a fast start in the region, and I saw some good things on both sides of the ball,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “Obviously, we got off to a fast start defensively. I am really proud of the guys. We are pretty aggressive on defense, and that is just a compliment to coach (Andy) Szatkowski.”
The Longhorns forced and recovered four fumbles, including one returned for a touchdown, and intercepted two passes in the dominating victory.
“We made a whole lot of mistakes, and I challenged my guys that we need to have better senior leadership,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “Every team is going to play how you practice through the week, and we have to have a better week of practice. We have to get back on track next week.”
Kell’s offense took advantage of starting in Pope territory on six of its first nine possessions in the game by scoring touchdowns on all but one of those such possessions. The Longhorns turned the turnovers and field position into a 27-0 halftime lead.
Kell opened the game with an 11-play drive that ended on the team’s only lost fumble of the day.
However, Bo Benincosa intercepted Peyson Cariaco three plays later on the Pope 24-yard line, and the Longhorns put the first points on the board on a 7-yard rushing touchdown by David Mbadinga on the ensuing possession.
Mbadinga led all rushers with 110 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.
Corbin LaFrance led the Longhorns to 10 first downs through the air in the first half by going 12-for-15 with 166 yards and a touchdown in the half. LaFrance finished the game 17-for-21 for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
“Corbin does a good job distributing the ball and spreading the ball around,” Sloan said.
Kell tallied 326 yards of total offense for the game, but only gained 87 yards in the second half when Pope made a small comeback on the back of a 12-play, 71-yard drive that culminated in a 1-yard touchdown run from Cariaco for the Greyhounds’ first points of the game.
Sloan said he was proud of how his guys responded, but he does not want his guys to get complacent when they build a lead.
“We have to make sure that we continue to develop our competitive edge,” Sloan said. “When we have a chance to put someone away, we need to improve on doing just that. That is what I talked to them after the game, but give coach Griffin and those guys credit. They wouldn’t go away.”
Kell turned a fumble recovery and an interception in 14 more points and stretched the lead to 41-6 with 11:12 to play in the game. Harry Tucker also scooped up a Pope fumble and ran 15 yards for the final touchdown of the game.
“They came out and took a swing at us, we took it and we responded,” Sloan said of his defense.
