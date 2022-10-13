Game: Cambridge (5-2, 3-0) at Kell (6-0, 2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Cambridge won 36-14 (Nov. 27, 2020)
All-time series: Tied 2-2
Prediction: Kell 37, Cambridge 24
Kell hosts Cambridge in a battle of the final two undefeated teams in Region 6AAAAA on Friday at Cobb EMC Corky Kell Stadium.
Despite it only being Week 9, this match-up could end up being the de facto region title game, as the No. 3 Longhorns will try to remain undefeated and search for their first 7-0 start since 2014.
The last time the Longhorns went 7-0 they went on to win their region and make it to the second round of Class AAAAA state playoffs. If they get a win this week over the No. 8 Bears, they have a good chance to do so once again.
“We are just going to prepare the same way that we do for anybody, but obviously there’s a lot of added motivation,” Kell coach Bobby May said. “For Cambridge, I definitely would say it is the region championship, they have played kind of the harder teams in the region. We still have a couple games left, but obviously it would put us in a really good position to win the region championship, which would be huge for us.”
Kell returns home after three straight games on the road, and is coming off a 47-7 region victory over Northview last week, where it put up 40 of its points in the first half.
It has outscored opponents 228-97 this season, and is led by quarterback Bryce Clavon. The dual-threat quarterback has gone 93-for-130 for 1,422 yards passing and 14 touchdown passes, while also leading the team with 493 yards rushing and nine rushing touchdowns.
Davion Hampton leads the Longhorns’ offense in receiving yards, with 21 receptions for 281 yards and three touchdowns.
Cambridge is coming off its third straight region win in a 37-10 victory over Centennial. It’s offense is averaging 36 points a game, and will be up against a Longhorn defense that is only allowing 16 points a game. Joshua Barker leads Kell’s defense with 59 total tackles and 10.5 sacks, while Nelson Woghiren follows tallying up 39 total tackles this season.
It will be the fifth match-up between the programs, and the first time they have seen each other since 2020. The Bears will be looking for their third straight win over the Longhorns.
“(This week), we are trying to work on the little things and continue to build on some of the successes that we have had,” May said. “Also, you know, keep our kids humble and fix some of those mistakes that we have made.”
