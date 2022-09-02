MARIETTA -- It did not take long for Kell to put points on the board Friday, and the Longhorns never let up in their 56-14 win over Pope at Cobb EMC/Corky Kell Stadium.
Kell (3-0) scored on eight of its nine possessions in the game, including six of seven possessions in the first half for a 43-0 lead at the break.
“We made some mistakes there at the end, but we played well enough in the beginning to overcome them,” Kell coach Bobby May said. “We still didn't play perfect, and I wasn't really happy with the effort in the end, but it was a good win.”
Bryce Clavon led the charge for the Longhorns through the air by going 11-of-18 for 201 yards and four touchdowns. Clavon chipped in 13 rushing yards and added a rushing touchdown for five total touchdowns, all in the first half.
“Yeah, Bryce is a good player and he gives us a chance to win,” May said. “And we have some good skill around him that, if he gets them the ball, good things are going to happen.
Clavon rushed into the end zone from 21 yards out for the first points of the game, and Davion Hampton found Justin Logan in the corner of the end zone for a 2-point conversion and an 8-0 lead with barely more than 1 minute off the game clock.
TJ Murray caught a 35-yard pass from Clavon for a touchdown on Kell's next drive, and Hampton caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Clavon for a 23-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Tyriq Green scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, while Clavon connected with Mykel Dillon and Hampton for 53- and 14-yard touchdowns, respectively, in the second quarter.
Kell held Pope (0-2) to 47 yards of total offense and two first downs in the first half.
“Our starting defense is pretty good, but we need to develop some depth, and that kind of showed in the second half,” May said, “but we feel pretty good with where we are at with the starters.”
Pope was able to move the ball more in the second half and gained 164 of its 211 offensive yards in the second half. The Greyhounds also got on the scoreboard with a 1-yard touchdown run from Ethan Alterman with 53 seconds left in the third quarter, and Alterman caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Lowe with 1:30 to play in the game.
Kell amassed 333 total offensive yards in the first half and 480 in the game. Elijah Washington led all rushers with 132 yards on eight carries, including a 94-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the second half.
The scoreboard may have been lopsided in Kell's favor, but May said he would not let his team get complacent after the fast start to the season. He had a simple message for his team about the 3-0 start to the season.
“It doesn't matter anymore. Get better,” May said.
