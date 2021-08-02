North Cobb outside linebacker Joshua Josephs is a three-star athlete according to 247Sports and Rivals rankings.
However, North Cobb coach Shane Queen said he believes Josephs’ play on the field outpaces his recruiting rankings, and some of the top college programs in the country seem to agree.
Going into his senior year, Josephs has received offers from numerous NCAA Division I Power 5 programs, including Miami, Michigan, Penn State, North Carolina, Auburn and Tennessee. Queen said Josephs is getting looks from top teams because of his immense upside.
“They know something that those ratings don’t know,” Queen said. “Josh is a freak of nature.”
Josephs has flashed the potential to play at multiple spots on the field. He led North Cobb in sacks as a sophomore defensive end before defensive coordinator Mitch Henghold moved him to linebacker for his junior season. Josephs repeated his 2019 feat, tying for the 2020 team lead with four sacks.
“He’s long, he’s explosive, he covers 5 yards every two strides, so he’s definitely one of the best pass rushers in the state of Georgia,” Queen said.
As good as Josephs was rushing the quarterback, he showed the propensity to shine all over the field by putting up 98 tackles and four interceptions in his first season at outside linebacker.
“He’s the kind of kid that you can line up on a slot receiver, their best receiver, and he can shut them down, but you can also roll him down in the box and he’s very good against the run, Queen said. “He can run like a (defensive back) and he’s strong enough against the run that he can end up on a tight end or a tackle and defend the run very well, so he’s a mismatch from a defensive standpoint.”
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defender already has the size to line up at inside linebacker or edge rusher in college, but he believes colleges will use him as an outside linebacker-defensive back hybrid in order to maximize his diverse defensive skill set.
“I’m pretty sure it was Tennessee that has got this position called the Leo, it’s where you’re outside, you can come off the edge, but you’re also dropping into coverage in man. That’s where a lot of colleges want me to play,” Josephs said. “When it’s third-and-long, you might see me coming off the edge.”
His role at the next level will depend on where he chooses to take his talents, but that decision is still very much up in the air.
“There are not any I’m leaning towards more than others. I can say right now, some that are at the top of the list that are showing me the most love are Penn State, Kentucky, Tennessee and Michigan so far,” Josephs said.
He still has plenty of time to mull over his choices. In the meantime, he is working to become an even more dominant defender in his second year at linebacker.
“Last year there were some teams that completely avoided running my way,” Josephs said. “(I want to) become overall more physical against top defenses. I’m pretty physical now, but I want to be able to bully them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.