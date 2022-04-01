Mount Paran Christian football team is about to embark on its 15th season, but it will do so under a new head coach for the first time.
Mitch Jordan announced Friday that he would be stepping down as the Eagles' coach and turn his focus to being the school's athletic director. He will be replaced at the reins by defensive coordinator Matt Ely.
Jordan told the players after their morning workout Friday.
"We've been talking about if for a few months," Jordan said. "Trying to do both jobs well was becoming difficult. You just get pulled in too many directions.
"It's been a great experience. I've coached a lot of great players and with a lot of great coaches. I'm thankful for my time as a head coach, but I'm very much at peace with my decision."
Jordan built the Mount Paran program from scratch beginning in 2008, after previously serving as an assistant at his alma mater, the Darlington School in Rome. He steps away after leading the Eagles to a 101-55 record, 11 winning seasons and two region titles.
Jordan helped brake Cobb County's 47-year drought without a football state championship when he led Mount Paran to the 2014 Class A Private title with a 14-0 record.
Ely, who had been Jordan's defensive coordinator for the last six seasons, is taking over a team that went 6-5 in 2021. In his first head-coaching job, Ely said he hopes to continue the success Jordan has instilled in the program.
Ely will also continue his current roles of assistant athletic director and director of physical education.
"The biggest thing is to continue to build the relationships with the players their parents and the community," Ely said. "I want to continue to build on to the foundation Mitch has set. I'm looking forward to the challenge.
Before arriving at Mount Paran, Ely was the defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coordinator at Cherokee from 2012–16. He began his coaching career at Chapel Hill in 2008, where he coached the offensive line, defensive line and strength and conditioning.
Ely said he hopes to have as long a run at Mount Paran has Jordan did, if not longer, and he is ready for the unexpected day-to-day situations that face a new head coach.
"I am looking forward to all those things I don't know about yet," Ely said. "You need to be prepared for the unexpected. That's where you see the most growth and development."
As far as what to expect on the field, Ely said he is not married to a specific scheme. What he does plan on doing is taking advantage of the skills his players offer.
He will also have Jordan to lean of if necessary.
"I'll be out there," Jordan said. "Anything Matt needs me to do to help the program -- if he needs me to wash uniforms, coach the middle school or help with a specific position."
Jordan be there pulling for Ely on Friday nights.
"It will be different," Jordan said of the transition away from coaching. "At times, it will be emotional. Matt is the right guy for the job."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.