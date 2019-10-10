Game: Johns Creek (4-1, 3-0 Region 7AAAAAA) at Pope (4-2, 3-1) 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Johns Creek 52, Pope 13
All-time series: Johns Creek leads 3-0
Prediction: Johns Creek 24, Pope 21
Pope will look to push its winning streak to three games Friday when it gets a visit from defending Region 7AAAAAA champion Johns Creek.
A three-point loss to Alpharetta is the only blemish on the Greyhounds’ (4-2, 3-1) region record so far, but the Gladiators (4-1, 3-0) figure to be their toughest test remaining.
“They’re loaded,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “They have good skill guys all over the place and a great quarterback. They’re really good up front on both sides. They’re one of the best teams in our region, so it’s going to be a daunting task for sure.”
The most impressive thing about Pope’s recent winning streak is that it has come without Joe Stellmach.
Their leading rusher from last season has missed the last two games, but the Greyhounds are figuring out how to keep running the ball with a combined effort of Will Zegers, Jasper Merriman and Paris Cameron.
“Jasper is our elusive speed guy,” Griffin said. “Paris is more of our power guy, and Will Zieger is at the wing position. We’ve been equal with all three the last couple weeks. We’re not as reliant on one person as we’ve been the last year and a half. It’s tough to lose Joe, but we’re just finding different ways to distribute the wealth.”
The running game will once again be important for Pope as it looks to sustain offense and limit any game-changing mistakes.
“We’re still going to run,” Griffin said. “We just have to limit mistakes. They thrive off mistakes. We just have to take care of the football and watch the big plays. They’re just so good at making those plays that change the game. If we can eliminate that, we can be fine.”
Establishing the run early can also be key in keeping the gladiators’ explosive offense off the field.
Behind a pass-happy offense, led by quarterback Ben Whitlock and receivers Dalton Pearson and Garrett Gauthreaux, Johns Creek has scored more than 40 points in all three of its wins this season.
“We’re going to have to do some stuff to create pressure with our defensive line,” Griffin said. “We have to keep him uncomfortable in the pocket. They do such a great job throwing the ball when he’s got time.”
While the ultimate goal is to throw Johns Creek’s passing game completely off rhythm, Griffin said he knows some passes will be completed. He just wants to see his team get back to what was a strength a season ago.
“We haven’t been great tackling on the perimeter,” he said. “We have to get back to being good at that. They’re going to catch some balls on the perimeter. We have to make sure we’re sure with the tackle. If they’re going to score, they have to earn it.”
