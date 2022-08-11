MARIETTA -- As a new season prepares to kick off, football players are learning how to run, throw, block and tackle.
In Cobb County, they are also learning how to be good people.
It's a message that sometimes gets lost in the shuffle. Wins and losses are valued, players are trying to show what they can do for potential recruiters, but according to the coaches representing their schools Thursday morning during the annual East Cobb Pigskin Preview hosted by the East Cobb Area Council at Indian Hills Country Club, the players are showing leadership and maturity beyond their years.
Walton coach Daniel Brunner said he is proud of his players for an incident that happened the first day of school. Brunner said a young freshman was having lunch at a table all by himself, and it happened again Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the football players befriended the student and brought them over to their table.
It's a small gesture, but for an incoming freshman who may be a little shy or introverted, or someone new who just has a hard time making friends, it is something that could have changed a course in his or her life.
There is nothing like feeling accepted in high school.
I would like to think something like this would have happened at my high school in Ohio back in the mid-'80s, but I'm not so sure. It was a different time then, and there wasn't as much emphasis put on mental health in those days. Many times, the athletes took it out on some of the younger people in school just because they could.
I'd like to think this is an example of us evolving as human beings, and it's nice to know these are things being taught not just by our football coaches, but all coaches -- baseball, softball, basketball, soccer and everything in between.
"The kids are living what we are trying to teach them," Brunner said. "It represents what we're doing."
Brunner said he gets much of his inspiration in this area from Jeffrey Marx's book, "Season of Life: A Football Star, a Boy, a Journey to Manhood." It's a story about how Joe Ehrmann, an ordained minister and a former captain of the Baltimore Colts, teaches players how to be men.
Ehrmann talks about building relationships, accepting responsibility and leading courageously, and he shows how having empathy and integrity are more important than the wins and losses on a Friday night.
"What we are trying to do is teach our players to be better husbands and fathers after they graduate," Wheeler coach Bryan Love said in a belief seconded by the coaches in attendance, including Lassiter's Sean Thom, Sprayberry's Brett Vavra and Kell's Bobby May.
Pope coach Tab Griffin gave another example.
Offensive lineman Xavier Holland walks the hallways and talks to everyone. He goes to youth football camps and talks to everyone. It doesn't matter who he talks to -- Griffin said Holland makes everyone feel comfortable and welcome.
Unfortunately, that doesn't happen nearly as much as it should.
High-schoolers have more pressures and are under more of a microscope than ever, and social media certainly doesn't help the situation. If Twitter, Facebook and Instagram had been around when I was in high school, I may have never graduated because of some of the stupid things I did.
Social media is one of the reasons that forces kids today to grow up faster than ever. In many cases, they don't get the chance to make mistakes. Having a good support group, like Walton's welcoming players, Wheeler's leadership council and Pope's Holland can make all the difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.