The Super Bowl brings a finality to the football season.
Gone until next season are the tailgates and viewing parties, and soon we will begin to yearn once again for the heat of the summer, followed by cool and crisp fall evenings immersed with competition.
So, while we are all watching Sunday’s big game between Cincinnati and Los Angeles, and cheering on former McEachern and current Rams offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum to a potential victory, it’s not too early to start thinking about mid-August and the start of high school football season here in Cobb County.
It is a mere 187 days until Kell gets the honor of playing the state’s first game of 2022, facing Cherokee Bluff in the Corky Kell Classic. Schedules are due to the Georgia High School Association by March 1, but many have already been released on websites and over social media.
Let’s take a look at some of the premier matchups of the season.
The first game that jumped out on my radar will take place Sept. 23 at Northcutt Stadium, when Marietta hosts Class AAAAAA state champion Buford. It will be the first matchup between the programs, and it will give former Marietta and Buford coach Dexter Wood a chance to come back to his original stomping grounds.
Current Marietta coach Richard Morgan said the game came about when Buford lost a prospective opponent. After talking to Wolves coach Bryant Appling, Morgan said they agreed the game would make both programs better, and the home-and-home series should be a boon for the fan bases.
“It’s a great thing,” Morgan said. “It’s two city schools that never play each other. It’s a win-win for both programs.”
It will be interesting to see how much winning Marietta does, especially early in the season.
Morgan is determined to make sure his squad plays the best competition year in and year out, and this season appears to be no different, even though Marietta is losing 17 starters, including quarterback Tyler Hughes, tight end Cam Overton, wide receiver Kamryn Perry and linebacker Daniel Martin to Division I rosters.
Marietta’s non-region schedule opens with Class AAAAAAA state semifinalist Grayson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the Corky Kell Classic, quarterfinalist Roswell, North Cobb and state semifinalist Walton before concluding with the Buford game.
“Nobody cares how young we are,” Morgan said. “We have to prepare them to be their best. To do that, we have to play the best we possibly can.”
Another team that will run a gauntlet is North Cobb, which will open against Westlake, play Buford and Marietta in back-to-back weeks and then face state quarterfinalist Northside Warner-Robins and state runner-up Milton.
The Warriors, who were upset in the second round of last year’s playoffs, will bring back quarterback Malachi Singleton and running back Ben Hall, offensive lineman Robert Grigsby and athlete David Eziomume in their attempt to right that wrong.
Other interesting games of note including Allatoona maintaining its new rivalry with Kell and facing off with Hillgrove for the first time. In another first-time matchup, Hillgrove will also play Carrollton.
Pebblebrook will make a late-September trip to Harrison. The Falcons and Carrollton will be the likely favorites to win the new-look Region 2AAAAAAA, and it will be the first meeting between the Falcons and the Hoyas since the 2013 season.
Whitefield Academy will test itself with a matchup against Rabun County, Lassiter will have a home game against Dalton, Walton will get a shot at Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinalist Mill Creek at the Benz, up-and-coming Campbell will face off with Kennesaw Mountain and Sprayberry will maintain its rivalry with Kell.
We have all this to look forward to, in addition to some of the new rivalries that will be created with Blessed Trinity, which becomes a new region rival of Lassiter, Pope and Sprayberry. McEachern will also rejoin its traditional rivals with Harrison, Hillgrove and Marietta in the new-and-old-look Region 3AAAAAAA.
Unfortunately, with the new regions, there are a few games we have become accustomed to in recent years that won’t be played. There will be no Allatoona-Harrison matchup to start the season, while Kell and Lassiter will not meet for the first time since 2011.
As more schedules come out, there will be more games to look forward to, and if you really need something to help you hold on, there’s always spring football practice and the return of the USFL.
However, let’s just focus on all of us getting together again in August.
