August 13, 2022.
The date was one I had circled since last fall.
For almost a full year, I knew the day "Kickoff '22" was going to be released, and finally it's here.
In Saturday's paper, you will find our 180-page football preview issue. It's full of previews, features and predictions. Hopefully, you have enjoyed this year's countdown of the Dynamite Dozen online and in print.
If you missed anybody, you will be able to find them in the issue, as well as the Cherokee Super Six -- and this year comes with an added bonus.
On each page of the Dynamite Dozen and Super Six, there is a QR code. If you hover your phone over the code, it will take you to a video link where you can find out more information about the county's top players and see some of their highlights.
This was an idea that came up in the offseason, but we needed someone who knew what they were doing with video to make it happen. That person was Thomas Ashworth.
Thomas is a Hillgrove grad and a student at Jacksonville State University. He was one of eight interns this summer who came together to work as a team to make "Kickoff '22" happen.
Stuart Steele is the fall sports editor of the Red & Black at the University of Georgia, while Matthew Welsh, Savannah Hernandez, Lily Brody and Charles Burney are all journalism students in Athens. Joi Palmore is at Kennesaw State and Banji Bamidele is from Georgia State.
A little fact about Banji. He's a former South Cobb football player who was featured in "Kickoff '19." Now, he is a part of what we hope is another successful issue.
These eight young people came together as a team, overcame numerous obstacles and found a way to get the magazine off to print in what seemed about 5 minutes before deadline.
All I know is, without them, "Kickoff" doesn't happen, at least not in this format.
Also, special thanks to photographers Anthony Stalcup and Kelly J. Huff All the written content is great, but it's the photos that make the magazine sing. And another shoutout to former staff sports writer Adam Carrington, who pitched in with a few teams, and who will be a mainstay again this fall with Cobb Football Friday.
This will be the 16th year of CFF, our weekly coverage that provides game previews, stats, standings, the Lucky 7 and the Power Poll. However, like everything, change is inevitable.
This year, CFF will not be a standalone section. It will be consolidated with the daily sports section each Friday. We will have six pages of CFF up front, with two pages of regular sports in the back.
As many of you know already, the MDJ has begun delivering the paper by way of the U.S. Postal Service. What that means is there will be no high school football coverage in print each Saturday. We were getting one or two games in the last few years, but deadlines won't let us do that anymore.
However, that doesn't mean we won't have coverage.
You will be able to read all the recaps at MDJonline.com as soon as we get them. Saturday mornings, you will also be able to read about all the outcomes in the e-edition, which is included with any subscription.
One new thing we will be doing is putting all the games back in print. Those e-edition pages will be printed in the paper as part of the regular sports section in Tuesday's edition.
Another new thing we will be doing this fall is allowing you, the fans, to decide who our Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week will be. On Saturdays, we will open a poll with the weekly selections. You will have until noon Monday to vote, and we will run a story on the winning player for Wednesday's edition.
Remember to always follow us online at CobbFootballFriday.com for all the latest high school sports news. There, you will find our Friday night scoreboard, so you can follow all the games from around the county. If you are at the games, follow us on Twitter @CobbFballFri to get real-time score updates.
If you aren't a current subscriber, please think of becoming one. Get the first two months of football season for only $1.98. That way, you can read about all your favorite teams and find out what your favorite opponents are doing in the meantime.
Football season is finally here! Let's share it together.
We'll see you at the games.
