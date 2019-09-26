For nearly 60 years, Jim Mills was a staple at Marietta football games.
Along with his wife, Mary, he was a season-ticket holder for 58 years, during which time he only missed one game, and after a ceremony during last month’s game against Pennsylvania’s St. Joseph’s Prep, his presence will remain around the team for years to come.
Jim died April 15, but the Blue Devils ensured he would not be forgotten with a scholarship set up in his name and a plaque commemorating his near-perfect attendance record on his seat, Section D, Row 14, Seat 18.
“It was a great honor,” said Jim’s son, Scott. “He loved the Blue Devils. That showed in his attendance record. We were just so pleased they decided to recognize dad in that way.”
A 1959 graduate of Marietta, Jim bought his season tickets the following year and just never stopped going.
He never kept track of his attendance, though, not knowing just how many games he had attended until somebody else brought it to his attention.
“It was just something he kind of backed into,” Scott said. “Someone pointed it out kind of recently, and I think that’s where he realized.”
While he did not set out to set any kind of attendance record, attending Marietta games quickly became part of the fabric of the Mills family.
With the exception of his one missed home game when he was out of town on a work trip, Jim knew where he would be on fall Friday nights.
“It was expected he would go to Marietta football games just like it was expected we go to church on Sunday,” Scott said. “It was just one of those things that we did.”
Though his attendance was not quite as good on the road as it was at home, Jim also made it to plenty of road games, bringing his family along whenever possible.
“Particularly when he and my mom were younger, they went to a lot of road games,” Scott said. “At one point, they told me I was in a stroller, and they put me on the spirit bus and took me to a game in Florida.”
Jim’s fandom extended to more than Marietta football, though.
He was a season-ticket holder for Georgia Tech football and basketball games for more than a decade, and he was even more involved at Marietta, serving as co-president of the band boosters while Scott was there, and watching his grandchildren compete in baseball and swimming.
“It was always just a big part of our lives,” Scott said. “Whether it was Marietta or Georgia Tech, no matter what sport, it was just always something we did a lot.”
Times were mostly good during Jim’s run as Marietta’s most faithful fan.
In 58 years, he saw 40 winning seasons. Scott said Jim’s favorite player to watch during the run was eventual Georgia and NFL quarterback Eric Zeier.
However, no matter how vocal he could be as a fan, Scott said Jim never tried to overstep his boundaries with the coaching staff.
“He was very vocal in his seat cheering for them,” Scott said. “You could hear him all over the stadium, but he kept his nose out of all the coaching stuff.”
Besides his plaque and scholarship, Jim also created another lifelong Marietta fan in Scott.
Unlike his father, Scott said he is not able to get to quite as many games, but along with his wife, Marietta teacher Carla, a new generation of Mills has stepped in.
“We still live in the city,” Scott said. “My wife teaches at Marietta. We are season-ticket holders and true blue members ourselves. I have four children who have moved or are moving through college, so we have to get away some weekend, but we’re there whenever we can be.”
