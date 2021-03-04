Former Hillgrove and Kennesaw State wide receiver Jalen Jackson is on the move.
The sophomore announced on Twitter late Wednesday that he was transferring to Louisiana-Monroe.
"First, I'd like to thank God because without him none of this is possible," Jackson said. "I'd like to thank my family for always pushing me to be great and never letting me give up. I'd like to thank my trainers and friends who kept me in shape even when I had no team to play for. And I'd like to that all the coaches who recruited me during this process. With that being said, I'd like to announce that I will be committing to the the University of Louisiana-Monroe."
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jackson played 16 games at Kennesaw State over the course of two seasons. During that time, he caught two passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.
As a senior at Hillgrove in 2017, Jackson caught 46 passes for 651 yards and nine touchdowns.
Jackson joins Louisiana-Monore, a member of the Sun Belt Conference and the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Warhawks this fall will be entering their first season under Terry Bowden, the former Auburn coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.