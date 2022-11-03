Game: Chattahoochee (2-7, 2-3) at Kell (8-1, 4-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Kell 26, Chattahoochee 16 (Aug. 24, 2013)
All-time series: Kell leads 2-0
Prediction: Kell 35, Chattahoochee 7
With the No. 2 seed from Region 6AAAAA already secured, Kell will wrap up a successful regular season when it hosts Chattahoochee on Friday at Cobb EMC/Corky Kell Stadium.
While his team is assured of a first-round home game in the state playoffs, coach Bobby May said he and the Longhorns (8-1, 4-1) are not resting on their laurels.
“We’re treating this like it’s playoff week,” May said. “We know, if we don’t have momentum going into the playoffs, it’s going to be hard to win. We don’t want to get worse week to week. We’re trying work as hard as possible and keeping mentally focused as much as possible and treat this like a playoff game.”
May said there is room for improvement as Kell gets ready to enter the postseason.
“We’re working on constantly improving,” May said. “We’ve got a chance to be in the playoffs, and that’s all that matters right now. We’re trying to make some noise. Whoever we play, hopefully, we’ll get great effort and great intensity from us.”
Before Kell begins its state playoff run, it must play Chattahoochee (2-7, 2-3), which has already been eliminated from postseason contention.
Nevertheless, May said that Kell can’t afford to overlook Chattahoochee on their way to the playoffs.
“Chattahoochee is kind of an enigma,” May said. “They’re a lot better than their record, in my opinion. They have a really good offensive scheme, and they have some good players on offense with some speed that will present some problems.
“Defensively, they play aggressive and they force tackles for loss. Like I said, they are kind of an enigma score-wise, but they definitely have some players and definitely have a good coaching staff, so we’re preparing for a battle.”
