For the first time since its inception, Hillgrove's football team is in need of a new head coach.
Phil Ironside announced Wednesday that he was leaving the program.
Ironside, who came to Hillgrove in 2006 after four years at Campbell, quickly turned the Hawks into a perennial winner. In 14 seasons at the helm, Hillgrove had a 109-46 record.
In all, the Hawks won four region championships under Ironside's watch, advancing to the state quarterfinals four times, and they have an active streak of 10 straight playoff appearances. Ironside has also coached 24 all-state players and four who have gone on to play in the NFL -- Kenyan Drake, Evan Engram and brothers Bradley and Brandon Chubb.
"The program is first-class," North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. "It's going to be hard to think of Hillgrove without thinking of him."
Ironside is expected to be named the new head coach at Worth County in the next few days. A Class AAA program dropping down to Class AA for the 2020 season, the Rams will be coming off a 2-8 season as Ironside takes over, with only three wins combined over the last three years.
Once the Worth County Board of Education approves the hire, Ironside said he expects to move to the area about 25 miles east of Albany sometime in early January.
"Some of the coaches I've talked to think I'm stupid," Ironside said. "I have a good job, the program is strong, I live in Cobb County and the wrong answer is Worth County. But coaching for me is a calling. I've had an itch to be somewhere small, and I've always been intrigued with south Georgia.
"There has been an outpouring of former players as word continues to get out. Those are the kind of things that are so rewarding. It's been great to see the program grow, and one of the things I'm most proud of is I have four coaches that have been with me for 14 years, and two that have been here 13. I am super thankful for the coaches, players and Hillgrove community. It's been a blessing."
Queen's relationship with Ironside goes back to college when they faced one another as players.
Ironside was the quarterback at Middle Tennessee while Queen was playing on the defensive line for Tennessee Tech. Queen was able to sack Ironside a few times, but he said Middle Tennessee often got the best of Tennessee Tech back then.
Still, it did not keep the future coaches from developing a strong friendship. They also ended the 2019 season as the two winningest and longest-tenured active coaches in Cobb County, with Ironside having won 127 games over 18 years at Campbell and Hillgrove, and Queen 132 games over 20 years at South Cobb and North Cobb.
"He is so creative on offense," said Queen, who split 14 all-time matchups with Ironside, including when the former was the coach at South Cobb. "It was always fun just to sit with him and pick his brain."
Former McEachern coach Kyle Hockman agreed. For nine years, he and Ironside faced off in annual "Battle Down in Powder Town" between Hockman's Indians and Ironside's Hawks.
Hockman said Ironside is one of the finest tacticians he ever faced.
"He was tough," said Hockman, who recently completed his first year as the coach at New Hampstead High School near Savannah. "He's a really intelligent, smart guy.
"He was one of the first guys going ultra-fast. Not just up-tempo. If you blinked on defense (Hillgrove) ran a play and they were off before you were even lined up."
In the nine times McEachern and Hillgrove played with the two coaches on the sidelines, Ironside's won five of them, with two sticking out to Hockman.
"The first game. We played them at their place," Hockman said. "It was like a basketball score. We got up on them fast, but then he decided to just go for broke. He decided to go for it on every fourth down, and it made it really hard to defend. We had to keep scoring because they kept scoring."
McEachern won that initial matchup 64-48, but it was the the following year when Hockman said Ironside really put Hillgrove on the map as one of the premier programs in the state.
"It was a knock-down, drag-out kind of game," Hockman said. "The atmosphere was electric. There were 12,000 or 14,000 people in the stands. It was one of the best high school football games I've ever been part of."
McEachern came in as the No. 1 team in the state, with Hillgrove No. 6. After the teams combined to score 112 points the previous year, the 2011 game was tied at 10-all with just under 4 minutes to play. A snap over the punter's head was then kicked through the back of the end zone for a safety, and Hillgrove won 12-10 to complete its first undefeated regular season and win the first region title in program history.
"(Hockman) is right," Ironside said. "Those McEachern games were electric, but I have so many fond memories. There have been so many big moments. All the firsts. The first score against Temple (in the inaugural game), we were so excited, even though we got killed. And last year, when we kicked the game-winning field goal against Walton in the second round. We felt, if we didn't beat them, Walton was going to be the state champion."
It was those kind of games that former McEachern coach and athletic director admired Ironside and his program for.
"They always made for a healthy rivalry," Dorsey said. "The teams play hard, but when it's over, you shake hands and go on about your business.
"I just admired how he built the program. He would always take his team and find a way to beat yours. He wasn't someone that tried to get someone else's kids to come play for him. He constantly produced quality teams and players.
"Hillgrove is going to miss him."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.