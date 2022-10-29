AUSTELL -- A multitude of injuries and an inability to stop the run game led to South Cobb’s 51-7 loss to North Atlanta on Friday night at Clay stadium.
“The kids aren’t laying down. These are legit injuries,” South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson said. “We have the injury bug. We started the game with 17 players on IR. Now, it's 24.”
Five freshmen played the majority of the game for a South Cobb defense that gave up 359 rushing yards. North Atlanta quarterback Nathan Lennon led all rushers with 15 rushes for 212 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
North Atlanta (6-3, 2-2 Region 4AAAAAA) opened up scoring with receiver Ryan Edwards running a jet sweep from 15 yards out and quickly making his way into the end zone.
Lennon tacked on another score, taking the ball in himself for a 26-yard touchdown run.
South Cobb's offense struggled to contain North Atlanta's pass-rush, leaving quarterback Cameron Brown running for any positive gain. The lack of protection led to Brown being sacked twice, while he threw an interception and fumble in back-to-back offensive possessions.
Brown finished the night 8-of-24 for 118 yards and a touchdown.
South Cobb (0-9, 0-4) scored in the second quarter on a 30-yard strike from Brown to Malachi Carter, heading into halftime with a 20-7 deficit.
North Atlanta's lead only grew larger as Lennon scored his third rushing touchdown of the night. Backup quarterback Ian Reynolds came into the game and rushed for two touchdowns of his own to complete the scoring.
“We had to play some young kids tonight, and they had an opportunity to get some reps they wouldn’t normally get,” Hanson said. “It doesn’t help us in the win column right now, but next week is senior night, and I am hoping we get some of those kids back.”
South Cobb will close the season by hosting St. Pius X next week.
