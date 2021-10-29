KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State will look to run its winning streak to six games when it hosts Gardner-Webb on Saturday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
The No. 10 Owls (6-1, 3-0 Big South Conference) will try to take advantage of a Runnin' Bulldogs team allowing 197.4 yards per game on the ground. However, to do so, Kennesaw State will have to do it without some key members of its backfield.
The Owls were already without big-play back Isaac Foster, who was lost for the season earlier this month, and now they will be missing Adeolu Adeleke, Irving Smith and backup quarterback Jonathan Murphy -- all of whom are out with injuries. Running back Iaan Cousins is also considered questionable for the game, so it will likely mean a bigger dose of Nykeem Farrow, Gabriel Benyard and inside runner Kyle Glover when quarterback Xavier Shepherd is not running the ball.
To do that, Kennesaw State will have to navigate a Gardner-Webb defensive line averaging 285 pounds, and one that is beginning to play better as the season goes on. After giving up 300-yard rushing games to Georgia Southern and Charlotte to start the season, the Runnin' Bulldogs (3-4, 1-2) allowed only 5 rushing yards to Robert Morris last week.
Gardner-Webb's front four is led by the smallest member of the group in Ty French. The 233-pound defensive end earned the STATS Perform national Defensive Player of the Week award last week after having nine tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks against Robert Morris.
"You can tell they have a newfound sense of urgency and energy within their program," Kennesaw state coach Brian Bohannon said. "They are playing at a little bit different level than we've seen them in the past.
"When you turn the tape on, they are good across the board, but that front just stands out."
The Owls will see a couple of familiar faces when the Gardner-Webb offense takes the field.
Quarterback Bailey Fisher, who has thrown for 1,213 yards, 10 touchdowns and only three interceptions, faced Kennesaw State when he was a true freshman at Tennessee Tech in 2018. That day, he completed 19 of 30 passes for 179 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the Owls' 49-10 victory.
"He's obviously way better. He was a freshman then, but you could tell he was going to be a good player," Bohannon said. "He's a kid from Georgia (Rabun County) as well. He can do it all. He's a really good player and played a lot of football."
One of Fisher's favorite targets is former Wofford wide receiver T.J. Luther. The 6-foot-1 senior leads the team with 384 yards and four touchdowns.
It will be the first meeting for Kennesaw State and Gardner-Webb since the 2019 season. Last spring's scheduled meeting was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
Injuries mounting
After a couple weeks of the Owls getting healthier, the injury bug has bitten them again. All together, there are 26 players listed as being out for Saturday's game with various injuries and illnesses.
In addition to the offensive players, Kennesaw State will be without three defensive starters in ends Joel Parker and Kerick Reese, as well as linebacker Welton Spottsville. Other players listed as questionable include offensive linemen Zion Katina and Jake Lassiter, along with defensive backs Markeith Montgomery and Cade Loden.
On the air
The game, scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m., can be seen on ESPN+. It can also be heard on the KSU Owls app.
