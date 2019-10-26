Kell shut out Cass 35-0 on the road Friday, despite having defensive starters out with injuries.
“We’re proud of our young guys for stepping up,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “We pitched a shutout, our third of the year. We’re injured — more like banged-up. We have guys who have a chance to be back this week.”
Kell (6-2, 4-2) will need to be much healthier when it hosts Hiram this week for a chance to move up in the Region 7AAAAA standings.
The Longhorns are currently fourth in the standings behind Carrollton, Hiram and Rome. Both Hiram and Rome are tied for second with one region loss.
Against Cass, Kell got out to a quick start and took a 21-0 lead at the half.
Corbin LaFrance scored on a quarterback-keeper from 10 yards out to put Kell on the board in the first quarter. He then connected to Jamal Hill on a 60-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown, and running back David Mbadinga added a rushing touchdown.
Tyler Barrett scored both touchdowns in the second half, from 35 and 65 yards out, respectively.
“I was pleased to see us to go out and play hard. I was excited by that,” Sloan said. “We didn’t let our loss (to Carrollton last week) carry over. I was happy with the defense and how we ran the ball. We’re still a little out-of-rhythm in our passing game, but once we get back into rhythm there, we look forward to good things offensively.”
