Game: South Cobb (0-1) at McEachern (1-0)
Last year: McEachern 58, South Cobb 12
All-time series: McEachern leads 29-4
Prediction: McEachern 42, South Cobb 7
South Cobb will have its hands full when the Eagles visit McEachern tonight at Walter Cantrell Stadium.
The Indians are coming off a convincing 48-10 victory over Brookwood in last week’s Corky Kell Classic, while the Eagles dropped a 37-13 decision at home to rival Pebblebrook.
McEachern has won eight straight in the series, and new Indians coach Franklin Stephens doesn’t want to see his team falter in Game 2 after recording a big season-opening victory.
“To be a championship team you have to have a championship mentally,” Stephens said. “We’re not going to worry about our opponent or what our opponent’s doing. We’re focused on what we need to do and how to perform to the best of our ability.”
McEachern had little problems regarding performance in the win over Brookwood. The Indians held a 20-0 lead at halftime and extended it to 41-10 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
The former coach at Ware County, Stephens liked what he saw from his team in their first game under his watch.
“It was a great team effort,” he said. “The guys worked really hard during the offseason and they were ready. They executed the game plan and performed really well. Learning a new system can be difficult, but these guys did a solid job their first time out.”
Now, Stephens and his coaching staff get to debut his version of the Indians in front of the McEachern community at Cantrell Stadium.
“Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a great facility, but it’s always special to have your team play a home game,” he said. “It’s great for the fans, great for the players and great for the community. You work for four to five months, and then to be on campus in front of the home crowd is exciting.
“It’s a great opportunity. The kids have put in a lot of time and effort and they finally get to show the crowd what they’re about. We’re looking forward to the game.”
For South Cobb coach Terry Jones, facing McEachern will be another opportunity for his players to improve heading into region play next week.
“I saw a lot of fight in our team against Pebblebrook,” Jones said. “They were still competing late into the fourth quarter and doing their jobs. We had some mental mistakes and didn’t really give ourselves a chance, but we fought hard.
“Now, we’re going up against a really good McEachern team. I want our teams to compete against the best to see what that kind of execution looks like so that we’ll be ready for region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.