Game: Kennesaw Mountain (0-8, 0-3) at North Paulding (5-3, 0-3)
Last year: North Paulding 41, Kennesaw Mountain 21
All-time series: North Paulding leads 5-0
Prediction: North Paulding 31, Kennesaw Mountain 10
Kennesaw Mountain is still looking for its first win of the season, but Mustangs’ coach Caleb Carmean is starting to see the improvement they’ve been building to all season.
Carmean has seen the biggest improvements defensively this season, with the offense still searching for its consistency. One thing he’s pleased with is that there has been no drop off in his team’s effort, even against some of the giants of Georgia high school football.
“I felt like our kids played to the last whistle,” Carmean said of his teams performance last Friday against McEachern. “They’re not quitting. They continue to fight all the way to the end. I was proud of the effort they play with, I’m proud of the strides we’re making in improving all three phases.”
After the game, McEachern coach Franklin Stephens praised Kennesaw Mountain in a similar way.
“I have to give (Kennesaw Mountain) credit,” Stephens said. “ They played their butts off.”
There were also flashes of what the offense can bring to the table in that game, although it wasn’t enough to keep the Mustangs close on the scoreboard.
Kennesaw Mountain found some success on the ground against an Indians team that ranks among the best in the state. The Mustangs rushed for 157 yards, most coming from a single ball carrier.
Tyshon Jenkins carried 18 times for 137 yards against an extremely talented Indians defense. For a team that has only scored 48 points in eight games this year, being able to run the ball could be a gamechanger in the final weeks of the season.
“TJ has done a good job but he can’t do any of it without those five guys up front,” Carmean said. “Our offensive line has improved a lot, we’ve done a lot of shuffling around as the year has gone on to try and find the right guys in the right places, and I think we’re starting to hit our stride there.”
Now, Kennesaw Mountain turns its attention to North Paulding in a game that likely will decide who sits in the Region 3AAAAAAA cellar come the season’s end.
“We don’t need anybody to do something that they’re not expected to do,” Carmean said. “We don’t need anybody playing outside of their mind. We just need everybody to do their job and be consistent and play the brand of football that we’re starting to develop.”
Playing young players all over the field may not have had a positive impact on Kennesaw Mountain’s record this year, but Carmean thinks it could revitalize the program moving forward. He wants to give the seniors on his roster a proper send off with a win, but even more important is continuing to see the youth develop and grow in the Mustangs’ system, something only possible through time on the field.
“The only thing that makes you not young anymore is experience,” Carmean said. “As much of that as we can get. Sometimes I’m sure some of the freshmen we’re playing feel like they’re drinking out of a fire hose, but that’s the best way to do it, I think.”
