MARIETTA — Marietta quarterback Tyler Hughes accounted for five touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils to a 40-17 victory over Camden County on Friday at Northcutt Stadium.
Hughes was efficient, completing 12 of 19 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions.
The senior connected with Kamryn Perry for two touchdowns from 41 and 27 yards out. He also found Luke Morgan for an 11-yard score and Jeremiah Frederick for a 31-yard touchdown.
The only blemish on Hughes’ performance was a fumble deep in the Blue Devils’ own territory with less than 3 minutes left in the first half. Camden County (3-1) took advantage, scoring with 2:24 left in the second quarter to take a 14-7 lead.
Hughes did not take long to atone for the miscue, though, running the 2-minute drill to near perfection.
Marietta (2-1) marched down the field, with Hughes completing three of his four passes on the six-play drive. He then found Frederick, who shook two defenders before scoring on a 31-yard play.
Marietta coach Richard Morgan attributed the drive’s success to practice.
“We work on the 2-minute drill a lot,” he said. “When it’s time to execute, they know what to do.”
Camden County kicked a 21-yard field goal to break the tie in the third, but Hughes answered yet again on the following drive — this time getting it done with his legs on a 5-yard touchdown run with 4:15 in the quarter.
After a missed point-after attempt, the Blue Devils led 20-17 and kept the Wildcats off the scoreboard the rest of the way.
Marietta was able to keep momentum in the second half on a fourth-and-2 conversion when Hughes found Jace Arnold streaking across the middle for 13 yards. The next Blue Devil drive was extended when Hughes found J’Kelyn Carroll for a 24-yard completion to convert on third-and-12.
Both drives ended in touchdowns.
Camden County seemed to control the line of scrimmage early, but Marietta was able to find a way to overcome a size disadvantage and run the ball with relative ease.
“We knew they’d be tough,” Morgan said. “They have a couple 300-pounders, and we don’t have that.”
The game got a bit chippy about halfway through the first quarter after a series of hard hits for both teams. After a Marietta targeting penalty in the second quarter, a Camden County coach ran onto the field before being restrained by other Wildcat coaches.
There were five personal fouls between the two teams.
The game was a homecoming of sorts for Camden County coach Jeff Herron, who, following a tenure as an assistant for Jimmy Dorsey at McEachern, began his head-coaching career at Walton in 1989 and also coached at Wheeler from 1995-96.
The veteran coach is in his second tour of duty with the Wildcats after coaching the southeast Georgia power to three state titles from 2000-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.