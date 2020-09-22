Christian Hughes is brief about how he spends his time away from Campbell’s football team.
That’s intentional.
To him, outside of his family, football means mostly everything.
“I go to the lake sometimes,” Hughes said, “but, honestly, every day is football. It’s hard to say what I’m doing other than football.”
While Hughes’ life outside of football may be limited, his experiences on the field has been anything but.
He has played four different positions -- receiver, defensive back, linebacker and running back -- over the course of his career. He began playing in the eighth grade as a wide receiver, but he moved to his now primary position of safety shortly after.
It did not take long for Hughes to know that on a football field is where he needed to be.
“I fell in love with it,” he said. “I fell in love with (being around) the guys and just kept playing from there.”
Safety is where Hughes earned his first start to begin his sophomore year, and Campbell left with a 34-20 win over Villa Rica. It was the last win he celebrated before the Spartans beat Berkmar 35-0 this past Friday to break a 21-game losing streak.
With this being Year 2 under Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro, Hughes said he was confident the team would get back into the win column.
“I feel like we’ve grown so much,” Hughes said. “I’ve seen the transition from starting my sophomore year and having a new coaching staff (junior year), and it makes me really confident about this season, even with everything going on.”
DeCristofaro said much of the transition needs to be credited to Hughes. DeCristofaro said he set the example of what he wants to see from every one of his players since he arrived at Campbell.
“He’s picking up (teammates) and bringing them to work out every day,” DeCristofaro said of Hughes. “He sets an example for everybody else. When we pass out food for the kids, he gets it last. He exhibits all those characteristics that you need of a leader.”
Campbell will certainly need Hughes’ leadership as the program continues to improve. Last year, the Spartans allowed 35.9 points per game, but Hughes said the defense has what is necessary to change those expectations. Through three games of the 2020 season, the defense is allowing only 22.7 points per game.
For many reasons, it starts with Hughes.
He does not solely fill one position on the field, often rotating between linebacker and defensive back. DeCristofaro said he Hughes may also be needed to run the ball, so an occasional move to offense may be in his future.
Hughes said the Campbell defense's switch from a 3-3-5 to a 4-3 scheme means more flexibility for the third-year starter.
“I’ll get a lot of free range,” Hughes said.
Hughes is hoping the switch will continue to generate more attention from colleges. He has an offer from Air Force, as well as multiple Division II and Division III schools, and his focus is toward cementing a scholarship.
“I don’t want my mom to pay anything for college,” Hughes said. “That’s my biggest (goal), going to college for free.”
