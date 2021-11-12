MARIETTA — When asked to describe Marietta’s final drive in one word, quarterback Tyler Hughes said “toughness.”
The Blue Devils did not gain any points on this particular drive that helped seal a 28-14 victory over Tift County on Friday night in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament Friday night at Northcutt Stadium.
However, what they Blue Devils (7-4) did was take away 9 minutes and 5 seconds, making it nearly impossible for Tift County (6-5) to mount a comeback after Marietta scored early in the fourth to make it a two-score game.
After the drive ended with an incomplete pass from Hughes to Cameron Overton, who was in the end zone, there were only 51 seconds remaining in the game.
“(The win) meant a lot to us,” Hughes said. “We always want to keep fighting, go 1-0 and give us a chance to win another one next week.”
Marietta moved on to a second-round game next week at Milton.
Roughly 3 minutes into Marietta’s lengthy fourth-quarter drive, it was facing third-and-31 on its own 20-yard line after being flagged for holding.
Hughes managed to get 26 of those yards back on a scramble, but Marietta was called for holding again. This time, however, Tift County declined the penalty, giving the Blue Devils those yards.
That put Marietta on its own 46, facing fourth-and-5. The Blue Devils opted to go for it, and Tift County jumped offsides.
With a fresh set of downs, Hughes and running back Jaylen Frazier started working the clock and made their way to the Tift County 36.
Marietta was then gifted with a pair of unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties from Tift County that put the Blue Devils at first-and-goal on the 6. Hughes’ touchdown run on the next play was called back for holding, and the drive stalled three plays later.
“We converted a couple of fourth downs and got the drive going. We didn’t want to punt the ball back to them,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “I thought that was big that we were able to convert fourth downs in a big playoff game to keep the ball. That was a pretty big deal.”
For Marietta, it was also a pretty big deal to jump out to a 21-0 lead at the half.
The Blue Devils scored quickly on their first two drives of the game.
Hughes hit Kamryn Perry for a 26-yard touchdown and found Perry for a 29-yard strike later in the quarter. The Blue Devils then added to their lead in the second when Hughes connected to Christian Mathis for a 6-yard touchdown.
Tift County got on the board late in the third quarter when quarterback Jackson Strickland hit Tyler Parker on a 57-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown.
Marietta answered back with a 85-yard kick return for a touchdown by Jace Arnold.
Once Tift County got the ball back, it kept it for nearly 6 minutes before Zach Carter scored from 18 yards out with 9:56 left to play to keep his team in the game and make the Blue Devils uncomfortable.
“We got a term that we use and it’s ‘keep chopping wood,’” said Mathis, who had eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. “Whenever adversity hits, we just keep our heads down and keep going.”
Hughes completed 17 of 27 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns.
