MARIETTA -- Tyler Hughes threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns as Marietta took over in the second quarter, on its way to a decisive 42-21 victory over McEachern on Friday at Northcutt Stadium.
Coming into the game, McEachern (1-2) had won 12 of its last 13 meetings over Marietta (1-1).
“It was a great opponent we just beat,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “It's a rivalry, and we've only beaten them twice in the last 12 years. It was a huge win, and I couldn't be more proud of my kids. They played wonderful.”
Marietta and McEachern kept exchanging touchdowns throughout the first half before the Blue Devils' defense started clamping down.
Bryce Archie threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns for the Indians -- all coming in the first half. Most of Archie's passing yards -- 223 to be exact -- also came in the first half.
However, once the second half began, Archie had difficulty finding open receivers. Marietta tightened up its secondary and limited Kaleb Webb to just 10 second-half yards after posting 111 in the first. Savion West was also held to 12 after finishing 112 in the opening half.
Meanwhile, Hughes threw two touchdowns passes to Camryn Perry and Christian Mathis in the second half to help Marietta pull away.
Mathis finished with 136 receiving yards, and Parry had 110.
“We wanted to focus on (Webb) and take him and take him out of the game,” Morgan said. “He's a great player and got loose way too much in the first half. We made adjustments there, took him out of the game as much as we could, and we were able to execute two more touchdowns on offense.”
Perry and Mathis were both wide-open when they caught their respective touchdowns. Perry's touchdown catch was a 32-yarder with 6:06 to play in the third to open a 35-19 lead. Hughes hit a wide-open Mathis in the fourth quarter for a 45-yard score a fourth-and-3 with 8:24 left in the game.
McEachern's only points in the second half came on a safety with just over 4 minutes left to play.
Hughes was on-target in Marietta's opening drive, completing six straight passes for 73 yards before Melvin Alexander ran it in from 3 yards out.
McEachern answered back when Archie threw a 45-yard touchdown to Webb, but Marietta responded with a 3-yard touchdown run by Hughes. Archie then went deep to West before Marietta countered with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Mathis and a 5-yard pass to Perry to open a 21-12 lead.
The Indians got back into the game late in the first half when Archie and West connected for 68 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.