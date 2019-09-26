Game: Dalton (4-0, 2-0) at Harrison (5-0, 3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Harrison 38, Dalton 17
All-time series: Harrison leads 2-1
Prediction: Harrison 24, Dalton 21
Harrison has to slow down Jahmyr Gibbs when Dalton visits Bruce Cobleigh Stadium for a critical Region 6AAAAAA game.
The Hoyas can’t allow the senior Georgia Tech-bound running back to run like he has this season and win. Gibbs’ latest effort was 315 yards on 22 carries and six touchdowns in Dalton’s 42-19 win over Creekview.
But stopping a tailback capable of posting those kind of numbers can be easier said and done.
“I’m sure he’s going to make plays,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. We just have to make sure he doesn’t make a lot of them. (Dalton) has a good offense. They have a big offensive line and can run the ball really well. You’re going to have to stop the running game, that’s for sure.”
Gibbs is a reminder of a star player that Harrison used to have a couple of years ago in Justin Fields, now the starting quarterback at Ohio State. Like Fields, Dickmann said Gibbs is elusive and quick, and it is going to take more than getting a great angle on him to bring him down.
“You think you have the angle on Justin and then he turns the corner, puts it in second gear and then he’s gone,” DIckmann said. “(Gibbs) is stronger and bigger than he was as a 10th grader.”
When playing teams that have marquee running backs, coaches often talk about being patient on offense, moving the chains and keeping that running back on the sidelines as much as possible.
Dickmann doesn’t see it in those terms. He wants to put points on the board and do it as quickly as possible. If Harrison can get an early lead, the Catamounts may be forced to abandon the running game.
And Harrison has shown that its offense can be explosive.
“Getting points are more important,” Dickmann said. “The more points you can get, the more you can dictate what you can do to them. If you get behind, you have to abandon your game plan. If you get up on them, you can force their hand and make them throw it.”
