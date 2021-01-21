Harrison did not have to look far for its new head football coach.
All Josh Cassidy had to do was move his coffee mug across the room to a different desk.
Cassidy, who had served as the Hoyas' assistant head coach since arriving in 2013, was named the team's new head coach Wednesday. He replaces Matt Dickmann, who resigned following the 2020 season.
"We're fortunate," Cassidy said. "What Matt Dickmann and the staff have done here has been impressive.
"I was patient about where and when I wanted to become head coach. I wanted to get to a place to build a state championship contender."
Cassidy, who added the title of defensive coordinator this past season, inherits a program that has been built for the long run. Over the last eight seasons, Harrison has gone 62-30, including two region championships and the first 15-0 season in Cobb County history when it won the 2019 Class AAAAAA state championship.
Cassidy said he does not see the program being turned upside down in any way, and he is hoping the coaching staff remains intact. Cassidy is not against continuing to run the defense if necessary, but he said he would prefer to hire a new coordinator and help out where he is most needed.
"I believe my job is to not be the best coach on the field," Cassidy said. "If I have to be the best coach on the field, we are in trouble."
This is Cassidy's first head-coaching position, but he has been coaching since the 2002 season at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, Virginia, as the freshman and junior varsity defensive coordinator.
From 2004-11, Cassidy coached in Florida -- first at Olympic Heights High School in Boca Raton, and then at Naples. During the 2007 season, he led the Naples defensive backs and special teams during its 15-0 state championship season.
In 2011, Cassidy arrived in Cobb County and served as the defensive coordinator at Kell until moving to Harrison to join Dickmann's staff.
Cassidy's teams have made the playoffs in 11 of his 18 years as a coach.
When Dickmann resigned, Cassidy was named the interim coach, and since that tag has been removed, he is ready to put his mark on the program. That starts with offseason conditioning, which the team has been in for the last month.
"I'm as excited as I've ever been," Cassidy said. "I'm always pumped to get into the weight room. I calculated the hours over the last eight years. Seventy-one percent of the time, we've been in the weight room and conditioning, 28% we've been at practice, and only 1% is the games. Teams are built in the offseason."
