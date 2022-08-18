Game: South Paulding (0-0) at Harrison (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: South Paulding 27, Harrison 21
Harrison faces a stiff challenge in its season opener as the Hoyas open up their 2022 schedule against South Paulding in a non-region game at Cobliegh Stadium.
The Hoyas face a Spartans squad which went 8-3 and qualified for the Class AAAAAA playoffs in 2022. The Spartans feature several Division I prospects, including senior quarterback Kasen Weisman — who has committed to Kansas — and senior offensive tackle Madden Sanker — a Louisville commitment — as well as senior running back Jamarion Wilcox.
“I think they present challenges in all three phases of the game – offense, defense and special teams,” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said. “On offense, they’re loaded with star power in that they have a quarterback, who is a Division I quarterback who has Power Five offers. They have a running back who is a Division I running back, who has Power 5 offers and they have an offensive lineman who is a Division I player who has Power Five offers. And they have several receivers that are just very, very phenomenal. On defense, they’re very multiple. They give you various looks, which can make it difficult on the offense. I think it’s going to be a big test for us and we are excited for the opportunity to compete against a team that has that many Division I players on it.”
However, the Hoyas appear to be up for a challenge after a productive offseason, according to Cassidy.
“Based on where our team is from our loss down at Lowndes in the first round of the playoffs to where we are now, I believe we’ve got a bunch of players and coaches who are committed to one another, who are taking responsibility for what their role is,” Cassidy said. “I think they’re being accountable to their teammates to fulfill their role. I think as far as the Xs and Os on offense, defense and special teams, I think we made improvements as a staff. We have been very specific about our approach this summer to each individual kid, not necessarily to the group as a whole, and I think we’ve seen some progress throughout the summer in several different 7-on-7 events that we’ve had and camps that we’ve had.”
Senior linebacker Holden Trice and senior safety Tyler Wills are the key players on defense, while senior running back Alex Perry, senior wide receiver Reggie Brigman and junior wide receiver Brady Kluse lead the way on offense for the Hoyas.
