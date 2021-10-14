Game: North Paulding (4-2, 1-0) at Harrison (2-4, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Harrison 21, North Paulding 10
All-time series: Harrison leads 2-1
Prediction: North Paulding 28, Harrison 21
Coming off of a 42-12 loss to North Cobb last week, Harrison is looking for its first win in Region 3AAAAAAA and to snap it’s four game losing streak as it hosts North Paulding on Friday.
With four region games still left to play, everything the Hoyas want to accomplish is still well within their grasp, and coach Josh Cassidy said his team has kept a good mindset throughout it all.
“We haven’t wavered in our commitment to one another, and we haven’t wavered in our efforts,” he said. “We just have to close the gap in some areas. I’m expecting to see our guys stay committed to each other, stay committed to the coaches, stay committed to their teammates and for us to go out there and execute.”
As the Hoyas’ look to close that gap, Cassidy said the team’s theme for the week is trust.
“Each week we have a theme and our theme for this week is that trust is earned when words meet actions,” Cassidy said. “That is what we are focusing on, matching up our words with our actions so that we are in a (good) position.”
Last season, after an 0-4 start, the Hoyas were able to get their first win of the season over the Wolfpack, and it jump started the team as it went on to win its last two of three regular season games and made it to the second round of playoffs.
Cassidy said that with a few adjustments this week, hopefully his team can be set up for the same fate.
“For us to bounce back, we try to be creative and open-minded,” he said. “We adjust as we need, as far as our personnel, like certain kids who are able to do things better in certain positions, and we make those adjustments. We are just trying to adjust and do what we can to give these boys an opportunity to win a ballgame.”
Through six games, quarterback Jake Walling has thrown for 1,168 yards and nine touchdowns to lead the Hoyas offense, while Trent Hayberg and Holden Trice have led the defense with a combined 107 tackles.
The Wolfpack come into the game playing their best football of the year, with their last two wins being a 35-33 victory over Brookwood and a Region 3AAAAAAA win over Marietta 45-42, as it looks to even the series against Harrison. A Hoyas win would make it three consecutive games where they have beaten North Paulding.
