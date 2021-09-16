Game: Grayson (3-1) at Harrison (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Grayson 30, Harrison 6
All-time series: Grayson leads 1-0
Prediction: Grayson 24, Harrison 14
Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said the team has talked about not waiting for the perfect moment.
They are looking to make every moment perfect.
Going into Friday’s game against Grayson at Bruce Cobleigh Stadium, he is challenging his Hoyas to deliver that perfect moment against a team that eliminated Harrison in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs last year.
“We will have to be creative and observant in our playcalling,” Cassidy said. “What we need to do is to make the most of our opportunities.”
The Hoyas have had success to start the 2021 season under their first-year coach. They went on the road to beat Allatoona 25-17 in overtime to start the season, and followed that with a 19-6 victory over North Forsyth before having their first setback against Hughes, falling 38-14.
With Cassidy being new to the job, he’s about to find out how well his team bounces back from defeat.
“We’ve had great plays. We’ve had poor plays. We’ve had great practices. We’ve had poor practices,” Cassidy said. “What I’m trying to figure out is if we will learn from our mistakes and build on our successes.”
Cassidy said his strengths are forcing turnovers on defense, sustaining drives on offense and creating field position with special teams. The Hoyas can also perform in the clutch as evident by their win over Allatoona. Quarterback Jake Walling threw a 4-yard touchdown to Brady Kluse during the overtime period before Dylan Brady caught the game-clinching interception.
Walling already has 527 yards passing for the season with five touchdowns.
Harrison was competitive in its loss to Hughes before a bad snap led to a touchdown that helped put the game out of reach.
Its defense also had its moments with two forced fumbles and an interception.
Holden Trice has led Harrison defensively with 27 tackles and three sacks. Nathan Vail has 26 stops.
Grayson comes into the game struggling on offense. Only one time in its first four games has the normally potent unit scored more than 21 points.
The Rams have been able to run the ball as they already have three backs with more than 160 yards. Joe Taylor leads the team with 311 yards followed by Dylan Elder with 215.
