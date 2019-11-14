Game: Winder-Barrow (3-7) at Harrison (10-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Harrison 45, Winder-Barrow 17 (Nov. 17, 2017)
All-time series: Harrison leads 1-0
Prediction: Harrison 40, Winder-Barrow 7
Harrison went undefeated during the regular season for the second time in school history, and now it starts its trek toward a possible state championship.
The Hoyas next objective is getting through the Class AAAAAA state playoffs to get there, and it starts tonight at home against Winder-Barrow, coached by former Walton coach Ed Dudley.
“We have been focused all year and now this is our second season,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “We still have another month to go.”
This will be the second time Harrison has faced Winder-Barrow in the playoffs over the last three seasons. The Hoyas beat the Bulldoggs 45-17 at home in the second round during the 2017 season under former coach Heath Webb.
Dudley is in his second season at Winder-Barrow and inherited a young team that was hit with graduation. The Bulldoggs went 2-8 last year. They are 3-7 this year with two of those wins coming against Region 8AAAAAA opponents, which was good enough to qualify for the playoffs.
Winder-Barrow is a run-pass option team, which is similar to he Harrison offense.
“They are 50 percent pass and 50 percent run,” Dickmann said. “Their run plays look like pass plays. They have a dual-threat quarterback and a dynamic running back, so it will be a challenge for us.”
Harrison’s defense, which returned nine starters from last year’s team, has faced the run-pass in previous games.
Dickmann mentioned Sprayberry as one of those teams, and the Hoyas had one of their better games of the season against the Yellow Jackets, winning a one-sided 42-7 win.
Harrison’s defense played well last week against Creekview, forcing three turnovers.
Linebacker Marcus Bleazard forced a fumble on Creekview’s opening drive with Brandon Carter recovering. Ryan Smith had an interception later in the first quarter, and Victor Pless had a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown to help Harrison take command.
Despite winning handily last week, Harrison wasn’t without its miscues. All 10 of Creekview’s points came on special team mishaps.
Harrison also wants to be aggressive with hopes of building an early lead.
“We have to get the right play calls, and we have to get off to a quick start,” Dickmann said. “We have to continue to play sound football, and if we force any turnovers, we have to capitalize.”
