Game: Creekview (6-3, 4-3) at Harrison (9-0, 7-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Creekview 36, Harrison 35
All-time series: Creekview leads 2-1
Prediction: Harrison 31, Creekview 10
A win over Creekview would give Harrison its first perfect regular season since 2002.
Creekview, meanwhile, will be playing just to keep its postseason hopes alive.
While the Hoyas (9-0, 7-0) have already secured the Region 6AAAAAA title and Allatoona is the No. 2, Creekview (6-3, 4-3) is in a four-way tie for third with Sprayberry, Sequoyah and Dalton.
Since Creekview has lost to Sprayberry and Dalton, it must win Friday and hope for Allatoona to beat Sequoyah and for either River Ridge to beat Sprayberry or Osborne to beat Dalton.
Harrison likely remembers how important scenarios are from when it played Creekview last season with a region title at stake.
The Hoyas lost to the Grizzlies by one point in overtime, and they ultimately fell to the No. 4 seed after coming out on the short end of tiebreakers with Allatoona and Sequoyah.
Harrison will not have to worry about those kinds of things this time around. Instead, the Hoyas are focusing on finishing games and playing with consistency.
“Here we are, going into Game 10,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “We’ve talked about exactly what we talked about all year. We want to finish this mission and move on to the second season — the playoffs. Our focus is only on this week. We’re not looking past this week.”
Creekview had the best season in team history a year ago with a 12-1 record that included the region title and a state quarterfinal berth. This year, however, the Grizzlies had a tougher time in region play after changing coaches and graduating 26 seniors.
While Creekview is facing playoff scenarios of a different nature, coach Trevor Williams wants to put those issues aside and focus on preparations for Harrison.
“There are 100 scenarios out there, but all that matters is taking care of what we can control,” Williams said. “(Harrison’s) defense has nine seniors who have been starting for two to three years. We just have to execute our offense and keep the chains moving.”
Harrison’s bye week two weeks ago actually interfered with its momentum.
Following back-to-back wins over Allatoona and Osborne, the Hoyas started slow in their 42-7 win over Sequoyah, giving up an early touchdown and an early turnover. However, they settled and scored 42 unanswered from the second quarter on.
“After we settled down, I was happy with the way we played football,” Dickmann said.
Creekview found itself trailing by two touchdowns to Sprayberry and had to settle for a 27-20 loss, despite keeping the Yellow Jackets scoreless in the second half.
Brody Rhodes threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Currie in the fourth quarter to get within a touchdown, but Creekview could not complete the rally.
With Harrison capable of making mistakes from time to time, Williams said Creekview must take advantage of whatever opportunities are given.
“Our message all year is to be focused on us,” Williams said, “and try to get better every week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.