Harrison’s bite was as good as its bark, and the Hoyas are the champions of Class AAAAAA.
Harrison beat region rival Allatoona 20-7 on Friday at Georgia State Stadium to bring the Hoyas their first football state championship, and the Cobb County School District its second in five seasons, joining Allatoona’s 2015 title team.
Harrison blocked two field goals, while getting a 49-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Hall to Jay Ziglor and a 1-yard Hall plunge to build a lead that was too much for Allatoona to come back from.
The Hoyas completed their undefeated season by rolling through the state playoffs.
They beat Winder-Barrow 45-25 and Brunswick 51-19. Houston County had averaged 35 points per game in the first two rounds of the playoffs, but when it came to Harrison, the Hoyas held them to a single touchdown in a 28-7 win.
Many people called the semifinal game against Dacula the de facto state championship game. The Falcons were averaging 41 points per game coming in, but the Harrison defense came up big again and held Dacula to one score in a 38-7 rout.
The title completes a four-year climb to the top for Harrison. Since 2016, it has gone 43-9 and been to at least the second round of the playoffs in each season, including a quarterfinal appearance in 2017 and, finally, the program’s first state championship.
