Hillgrove offensive lineman Benjamin Galloway won't have to go too far to play his college football.
The 6-foot-5, 293-pound senior offensive lineman committed to Georgia Tech on Thursday. He made the announcement on social media.
"For the #404. First, I would like to thank God. Without him none of this would be possible," he said on Twitter. "I would like to thank my Family for getting me to this point and sacrificing for me. I would like to thank my teammates, coaches and trainers for helping mold me to the player I am today. With that being said, I am 100% Committed to the Georgia Institute of Technology!!!"
Galloway chose Georgia Tech over four other finalists -- Missouri, Houston, South Florida and Maryland. In all, he had 17 Division I offers, including Akron, Jacksonville State, East Tennessee State, Tennessee-Martin and Elon.
Galloway, a three-star recruit. told Rivals he was excited about the opportunity to stay close to home.
"It just means more to be able to rep your hometown at the next level," Galloway said. "The fact that I will be able to play football at such a high level, while still getting a top-tier education in the city of Atlanta, was huge for me. I really like the culture there and everything they are building.
"My family is really excited. My mom, she says she is just so proud of me. I will be so close to home that my family will be able to go to every game. That was a big deal for me also in my decision."
Recruited by Georgia Tech offensive line coach Brent Key, Galloway is expected to begin his college career playing either left tackle or left guard for the Yellow Jackets, though he could also move to the right side at some point as Key has had a tendency to cross-train his linemen in case of necessity.
Georgia Tech got in on Galloway a little later than most, offering a scholarship after spring practice, but it seems like the Yellow Jackets were a program Galloway had his eye on all along. He made only three visits, and two were to Georgia Tech on April 7 and June 9. His only other visit was to Missouri in late July.
