Hillgrove safety Emory Floyd chose to play his college football at South Carolina beginning with the 2022 season.
The three-star recruit out of Powder Springs officially committed to the Gamecocks over the Fourth of July weekend.
“I went down for an official visit and I just loved the whole staff,” Floyd said. “I really see myself playing early down there.”
Floyd impressed scouts during his junior year at Hillgrove and received offers from South Carolina, Auburn, Arkansas and others before settling with the Gamecocks.
The 6-foot-1, 165-pound defensive back enters his senior season as the 16th-ranked safety in the nation and the 23rd overall player in Georgia according to Rivals.
Despite only playing three games in 2020, Floyd produced 17 total tackles and a pass deflection. He looks to be a key part of Hillgrove's defense this fall.
At 6-1, Floyd comes in on the shorter side for a safety but he makes up for the lack of height with speed. He found success on the track at Hillgrove, winning the 100-meter dash at the Cobb County championships with a time of 10.71 seconds.
When visiting South Carolina, Floyd said the environment in Columbia felt like home, and it was an easy choice for him. Playing time was also one of the leading factors in his decision.
“The atmosphere was great. I felt at home and never got homesick,” Floyd said. “The coaches were great and my family liked them, so it was really good.”
The Hillgrove safety joins a 2022 South Carolina recruiting class that is ranked 16th in the country and fifth in the Southeastern Conference. The Gamecocks have gotten commitments with six safeties for 2022, with Floyd the highest-rated of them all.
